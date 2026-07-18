GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Will a new Hormuz fee make oil and shipping more expensive?

Iran's proposed levy could generate $6.8bn a year while raising shipping costs

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Will a new Hormuz fee make oil and shipping more expensive?
ANI

Dubai: A proposal by Iran and Oman to introduce transit charges for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz could create one of the world's largest maritime revenue streams while adding a fresh cost to global energy trade.

The proposed levy could generate around $6.8 billion a year based on pre-war shipping volumes, according to research from Oxford Economics.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

That figure would exceed the estimated $4.7 billion Egypt generated from Suez Canal transit fees during the 2025-26 financial year.

Around a fifth of global oil consumption passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

What would the fee look like?

Iran has suggested a charge equivalent to around $1 per barrel of oil moving through the Strait.

Based on current Brent prices of about $86 per barrel, that would amount to roughly 1.2% of the value of the cargo.

"Iran's implied $1 per barrel levy on oil transiting through the Strait would equate to roughly 1.2% of the current Brent price ($86pb)," said Maya Senussi, Lead Economist at Oxford Economics.

"The proposed fee would markedly exceed the effective charges applied in other strategic waterways in the region, such as the Turkish Straits and the Suez Canal."

Prior to the signing of the earlier memorandum of understanding, Iran reportedly sought payments of around $2 million per vessel on an ad hoc basis.

For very large crude carriers carrying two million barrels of oil, that translates into approximately the same $1 per barrel charge.

Why consumers should care

The direct impact of a $1 levy may appear small relative to the value of an oil cargo, but every additional shipping cost eventually feeds into the wider supply chain.

Fuel, air travel, freight and imported goods all rely heavily on shipping costs remaining predictable.

Oxford Economics argues that paying a fee could still prove cheaper than repeated disruption or temporary closures in the Strait.

"A transparent, non-discriminatory fee structure that restores smooth transit conditions would likely more than offset any direct cost of the levy through lower risk premia and improved confidence," Senussi said.

"But even a well-negotiated framework would be vulnerable to future breaches by Iran or other parties."

Markets have repeatedly shown that uncertainty often carries a higher price tag than a predictable operating cost.

Bigger than the Suez Canal?

The projected annual revenue of $6.8 billion would represent around 1.6 per cent of Iran and Oman's combined 2025 economic output.

The estimate excludes additional charges on liquefied natural gas cargoes and non-oil shipments, meaning total collections could rise further if the system expands.

The comparison with the Suez Canal is difficult to ignore.

Egypt's canal generated an estimated $4.7 billion in transit income during 2025-26, equivalent to around 1.2 per cent of the country's economic output.

Hormuz could therefore become one of the most lucrative maritime transit routes in the world if the proposal moves ahead.

UAE exporters already preparing alternatives

Higher transit costs could accelerate efforts by Gulf producers to reduce their dependence on Hormuz.

The UAE has invested heavily in export routes outside the Strait through pipelines and ports along the Gulf of Oman coast.

Saudi Arabia has also expanded the use of its East-West pipeline, allowing part of its exports to bypass Hormuz.

Oxford Economics said higher shipping costs would strengthen the economic case for additional pipeline investments and alternative export routes across the region.

That could gradually reduce the volume of oil passing through Hormuz over time, limiting the long-term revenue potential of any future transit levy.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Thousands of ships stranded, global trade hit due to US-Iran Hormuz standoff (File Image)

Explained: Trump’s 20% Strait of Hormuz fee

3m read
Iran flags Hormuz transit fees after 60-day period

Iran flags Hormuz transit fees after 60-day period

1m read
Fishermen work in front of oil tankers south of the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil price spikes after IRGC strike on ship in Hormuz

2m read
There is no provision under the International Law (International Convention on the Law of the Sea, UNCLOS) allowing a coastal state like Iran to charge for passage through a natural waterway, impose a "toll" or a "service fee", say legal experts. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has stated that Iran’s “management” narrative over Hormuz is "coercive signaling", not legal authority under international law.

Why Hormuz blockade gives US crucial leverage over Iran

6m read