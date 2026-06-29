Hormuz traffic falls after vessel strike; Iran and Oman discuss strait management

The figures marked a sharp decline from last week, when a memorandum of understanding signed by Tehran and Washington on June 15 boosted traffic to its highest level since the start of the war, with 70 crossings recorded on Wednesday.

Dubai: Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz slowed sharply over the weekend after a commercial vessel was struck while transiting the strategic waterway and fresh exchanges of strikes between the United States and Iran strained their preliminary agreement to end the Middle East conflict.

After a vessel was struck while transiting the strait on Saturday morning, ships continued for several hours to use a southern corridor through Omani waters before traffic began slowing, according to Kpler-owned MarineTraffic.

The agreement also stipulates that passage through the strait will remain toll-free for 60 days after the signing of the deal. It remains unclear what arrangements will apply once that period expires.

Under the June 15 memorandum of understanding, Iran agreed to begin discussions with Oman on the future administration and maritime services in the Strait of Hormuz in consultation with other Gulf littoral states and in accordance with international law.

Days later, however, Oman said no passage fees were planned and announced the opening of a temporary maritime corridor close to its coastline, saying the route had been coordinated with the United Nations.

Iran is considering introducing “service fees” for vessels using the waterway — charges that did not exist before the war — while the United States insists Hormuz is an international waterway and has warned it will not accept any transit fees.

Iran and Oman both claim sovereignty over parts of the strategic waterway, which is only about 30 kilometres (18 miles) wide at its narrowest point and serves as the main export route for Gulf oil and gas.

Meanwhile, Iran said on Monday it had held its first meeting with Oman on the future management of the Strait of Hormuz since Tehran and Washington signed their preliminary agreement aimed at ending the conflict.

According to HFI Research, four tankers and a container ship entered the Gulf through the southern Omani corridor on Sunday under escort from US Navy vessels. No ships used the same corridor to leave the Gulf that day, according to Kpler.

More vessels entered the Gulf over the weekend than departed, reversing the trend seen over the previous week when efforts focused on evacuating thousands of seafarers stranded inside the Gulf.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.