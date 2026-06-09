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Iranian diplomat announces Strait of Hormuz reopening — with new fees — alongside Oman

New Strait of Hormuz fees risk clash with US as oil markets eye supply relief

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency on June 1, 2026, Iranians sit on Suru Beach in Bandar Abbas along the Strait of Hormuz.
In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency on June 1, 2026, Iranians sit on Suru Beach in Bandar Abbas along the Strait of Hormuz.
AFP

Kazem Jalali, Iran’s Ambassador to Russia, Izvestia news agency that Iran and Oman will determine conditions like transit fees for ships, framing them as payment for services provided.

The strait, key for one-fifth of global seaborne oil, has seen 90-95% less traffic since the US-Israeli conflict began in late February 2026, causing a 13 million barrel daily shortfall.

The US, Europe and Gulf countries oppose tolls on the international waterway even as recent escalations like Israeli airstrikes continue.

Jalali has also told Tasnim news agency that Europe has no role in Tehran-Washington negotiations.

Jalali emphasized that Europe plays no role in the negotiations aimed at resolving the Middle East crisis between Tehran and the US government.

Oman’s Washington ambassador Talal bin Suleiman al-Rahbi recently reassured the US that the sultanate is opposed to a system of tolls, and will uphold the principle of freedom of navigation, The Guardian reported.

Oman resists US pressure to break its links with Iran, and insists it has only been negotiating with Tehran on a future management system for the strait of Hormuz that would be compliant with international law.

The aim would be to implement any regime after consulting the UN’s International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

Traditionally Oman, a longtime US ally that shares stewardship of the strait, has adopted the role of a back-channel mediator allowing it to remain neutral.

Oman is highly critical of Israel’s disdain for international law. Oman has also issued a statement condemning the Iranian attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait.

A full reopening could flood markets with oil and ease shortages, though enforcement details remain unclear.

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