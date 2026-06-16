No tolls, just fees? What Iran's plan for Strait of Hormuz means

The distinction may sound technical, but it lies at the heart of a growing legal and diplomatic dispute over the future of the strait, through which roughly a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies pass.

DUBAI: Iran says it is not planning to charge ships tolls for passing through the Strait of Hormuz . Instead, it insists vessels will pay fees for services provided in one of the world's most strategically important waterways.

The answer could ultimately determine not only the future of the Strait of Hormuz but also whether other countries seek to impose similar charges on international waterways elsewhere in the world.

Iran says it is charging for services, not transit. Critics argue that if ships must pay to use the strait, the practical effect may be little different from a toll.

The issue could also complicate efforts to stabilise global energy markets, as any additional costs imposed on shipping companies are likely to be passed on through supply chains.

In March, Iranian officials indicated that ships using the strait could face new charges. By May, Tehran had established an authority, which it said would oversee "safe passage permits" and maritime administration in the area.

"There is no provision in international law for a coastal state charging for passage through a natural waterway, whether you call it a toll or a fee or whatever," Holmes said.

Supporters of Iran's position argue that countries can charge for legitimate services they provide to shipping. Critics counter that introducing payments for ships that previously travelled freely risks creating what is effectively a toll under another name.

Ships passing through international straits are generally entitled to transit passage under international law. Any attempt by a coastal state to charge vessels merely for the right to pass could face significant legal challenges.

Before the war, passage through Hormuz was free. The debate now is whether Iran is charging for genuinely new services — or creating a payment system for access to the strait itself. Critics say if ships must pay to pass, the distinction between a fee and a toll may be largely academic.

Critics argue that if ships effectively have to pay in order to pass through the strait, the charge may function like a toll regardless of its label.

"We are not seeking to levy transit tolls; however, fees will be charged in exchange for the services that are provided," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.