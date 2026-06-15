Trump says 'let the oil flow', but Hormuz reopening still uncertain

Dubai: A fragile US-Iran framework agreement aimed at halting hostilities has been hailed by President Donald Trump as a diplomatic breakthrough — but key elements of the deal remain disputed, with uncertainty over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions relief and enforcement mechanisms.

Trump said the agreement marked a historic step toward stabilising the Middle East and restoring global energy flows, claiming the US would lift its blockade of Iranian ports and reopen the Strait of Hormuz without tolls.

He also told The New York Times that the agreement had “saved Israel from nuclear extinction” and made the region safer, adding that it represented a defining moment of his foreign policy approach.

But the framework — initialled after months of indirect negotiations mediated by regional actors — has not resolved several core disputes, according to officials and analysts familiar with the discussions.

“Well, our expectation is that the strait is going to be opened in a toll-free way for the long term, and that’s the sort of thing that we’re going to figure out in these technical negotiations,” Vance told CNBC.

“There are a lot of very important details to figure out that we’re actually going to sit at the table and discuss together and figure out a path forward on these details,” he added.

“Iran knows how to drag out those negotiations, and try to pocket concessions along the way,” Daniel B. Shapiro, a former US ambassador to Israel, told The New York Times.

Tehran has also indicated that maritime access through the Strait of Hormuz may not remain entirely toll-free in the long term, with reports suggesting the possibility of service fees after an initial transition period.

“The best the industry can hope for is a joint announcement from US and Iran backed up by clarification on practical points such as which route to use, the leaving sequence of ships, timings, nature of coordination with navies, and contingency planning,” he said.

“Statements by the US and Iran are currently unclear and do not offer sufficient information regarding key aspects such as timings and safe routes,” Larsen said, adding that the security situation remains “volatile.”

Iran has historically mined the Strait of Hormuz, leaving only two narrow shipping lanes through an already constrained waterway — one along the Iranian coast and another near Oman — raising the risk of bottlenecks even if the passage formally reopens.

The agreement, which is expected to be formalised at a signing ceremony in Geneva later this week, has already exposed differing expectations between the two sides.

Israeli officials have not formally responded to the framework, but Defence Minister Israel Katz has previously signalled that Israel would retain control over territory seized in Lebanon and respond forcefully to any escalation involving Iran.

For now, the deal represents not a conclusion but a transition — one that hinges on technical negotiations, fragile trust and competing interpretations of what was actually agreed.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.