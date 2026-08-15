US special operations gets new chief amid Iran war as Jeffers takes new Gaza role

Change of command underscores US focus on drones and regional Iran deterrence
The US Special Operations Command Central (SOCCENT) has a new commander, with Rear Adm. Thomas Donovan taking over from Maj. Gen. Jasper Jeffers as the Iran war continues to reshape the US military’s focus in the Middle East.
Donovan assumed command during a change-of-command ceremony in Tampa, Florida, on August 14. Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank, deputy commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), presided over the ceremony.
Jeffers had led SOCCENT since June 2024, overseeing the planning and conduct of special operations across CENTCOM’s 21-country area of responsibility, covering the Middle East, Central Asia and South Asia.
Frank praised Jeffers for his leadership during 25 months in command, describing him as a “forward-thinking and innovative leader”.
Jeffers will now serve as commander of the International Stabilisation Force supporting the Gaza peace plan.
Donovan arrives after serving as commander of the Special Reconnaissance and Enabling Command under US Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.
A Portsmouth, Virginia, native, Donovan began his military career as a Navy SEAL in 1996 after graduating from the US Naval Academy.
In his farewell remarks, Jeffers thanked service members, leaders and families across SOCCENT for their service.
“These ceremonies aren’t about the command; they are about the people,” Jeffers said, describing his feelings as “gratitude”.
“It’s been an honour to serve with you,” he added.
The leadership change comes as US forces remain heavily engaged across the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict with Iran, with SOCCENT responsible for special operations across a broad regional area.