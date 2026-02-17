'Joint efforts are key to safe Indo-Pacific,' says US Envoy on visit to Indian Army's Western Command HQ

Delegation briefed on the Western Front operations, role of Indian Army in nation-building
New Delhi: US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor and US-INDOPACOM Commander, Admiral Samuel J Paparo, visited HQ Western Command and held substantive discussions with Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, Army Commander, Western Command, on strategic security dynamics along India's Western Front.
The delegation was briefed on the Western Front perspective, including operational preparedness, distinguished legacy, execution of Operation Sindoor and the pivotal role being played by the Indian Army in nation-building and strengthening regional stability.
The US envoy to India, Sergio Gor, appreciated the India-US defence partnership.
In a post on X, Gor stated: "A great visit with US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral Paparo and Western Command, Indian Army. Our joint efforts are key to a safe Indo-Pacific. The U.S.-India defense partnership continues to grow stronger. Thank you for the warm welcome Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar."
The visit comes under the backdrop of the growing US-India defence partnership.
Earlier on Sunday, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor welcomed Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), underscoring efforts to expand the growing US-India defence partnership.
In a post on X, Gor said, "Delighted to have @INDOPACOM Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo in India to expand the U.S.-India defense partnership. Now is the time to strengthen vital cooperation between our two nations."
From Februray 3 to 4, India and the United States held the 24th Joint Technical Group Plenary at DRDO Headquarters in New Delhi to advance cooperation in Defence Science & Technology, according to a Ministry of Defence statement.
The meeting was co-chaired by Chandrika Kaushik, Director General (Production Coordination & Services Interaction), DRDO, and Michael Francis Dodd, Assistant Secretary of War for Critical Technologies, Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research & Engineering.