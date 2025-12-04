US unveils one-way drone squadron in Mideast to counter Iran's Shaheds

The Iranian-origin Shahed-136 has become one of the world’s most disruptive weapons, frequently used by Tehran and its proxy militias to harass US bases in Iraq, Syria and Jordan, and extensively deployed by Russia to strike Ukrainian critical infrastructure.

A US defence official told CNN the Pentagon “got hold of an Iranian Shahed,” examined it, and worked with several US companies to reverse-engineer the airframe, guidance and launch methods. The result: a 10-foot platform that “pretty much follows the Shahed design,” but with US manufacturing standards and reliability.

CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper said the new task force “sets the conditions for using innovation as a deterrent,” signaling the US intends to counter low-cost attacks with low-cost solutions rather than expensive, scarcity-limited interceptors.

Iran-backed militias targeted US outposts dozens of times. In one attack at a remote base in Jordan, three American service members were killed. In the Red Sea, Houthi fighters launched wave after wave of drones and missiles at commercial shipping. And in 2024, Iran fired roughly 170 drones and over 120 ballistic missiles toward Israel, almost all intercepted by Israel, the US and allied forces.

The number of drones in the new squadron remains classified. A US official said only that “many” are already deployed in the region and “more will be coming.”

“LUCAS drones deployed by CENTCOM have an extensive range and are designed to operate autonomously,” CENTCOM said, adding they can be launched from catapults, rocket-assisted systems, and mobile ground vehicles. Each LUCAS drone reportedly costs about $35,000 — a fraction of most US missiles.

