UAE braces for foggy mornings, rising midweek humidity

Fair, partial cloudy, humidity overnight to persist until Thursday
Abu Dhabi: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions across the UAE today, with low clouds forming over some coastal areas and islands. Humidity is expected to build overnight and into Tuesday morning, particularly across inland regions, raising the risk of fog or light fog in several areas.
Winds will be light to moderate, shifting from south-easterly to north-westerly at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, occasionally reaching 35 km/h. Sea conditions will remain calm, with slight waves in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
On Tuesday, partly cloudy skies will persist, accompanied by low clouds over coastal areas. Overnight humidity will again increase into Wednesday morning, bringing a chance of mist across both coastal and interior regions. Winds will remain light to moderate, shifting from south-easterly to north-westerly at up to 35 km/h, with seas staying slight.
Wednesday will see partly to occasionally cloudy skies, with low clouds over coasts and islands and a slight rise in temperatures. Humidity is set to increase overnight into Thursday, with mist possible in coastal and inland areas. Winds will vary between south-easterly and north-easterly at 10–20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h at times. Seas will remain slight.
On Thursday, partly cloudy intervals are expected, with low clouds developing over some western areas. Humid overnight conditions may once again bring fog or mist to coastal and interior regions. Winds will stay light to moderate, shifting between south-easterly and north-easterly and touching 30 km/h. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
