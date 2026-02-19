GOLD/FOREX
UAE weather: Fair skies and patchy fog to persist through early next week

Fair conditions to continue, with humid nights bringing misty mornings

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: The UAE is set for generally fair to partly cloudy weather from today through Monday, with humid nights bringing a chance of fog or mist in several areas, according to the latest forecast.

According to the National Centre of Metrology (NMC), today’s weather will be fair in general with occasional cloud cover. Humidity will increase overnight into Friday morning, with a probability of fog or mist over some western areas. Winds will be light to moderate.

On Friday, fair to partly cloudy conditions will continue. Humidity will rise again overnight into Saturday morning, with mist possible in some coastal and inland areas. Southeasterly to northeasterly winds will be light to moderate at 10–20 km/h, freshening to 30 km/h. Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Saturday will see fair to partly cloudy skies, with low clouds developing eastwards. Humidity will increase overnight into Sunday, with a chance of fog or mist in coastal and internal areas. Northeasterly to north-westerly winds will range from 10–25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h at times. Seas will remain slight.

On Sunday, similar conditions are expected, with low clouds appearing eastward and humid conditions overnight into Monday morning. North-westerly to south-westerly winds will freshen at times, reaching up to 35 km/h. Seas will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

The weather on Monday will remain fair to partly cloudy, with continued humidity overnight into Tuesday and a chance of mist in some coastal and inland areas. Winds will be light to moderate, reaching 30 km/h, while seas are expected to remain slight.

