Lincoln’s return follows 200 days in combat zone and reports of mental health strain
The US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is set to return home after spending 266 days on deployment, including 200 days in a combat zone, Acting US Navy Secretary Hung Cao said.
The carrier’s prolonged deployment has come under scrutiny following reports of low morale and mental health concerns among sailors. The reports have prompted questions from members of Congress and the families of those serving aboard the ship.
Cao said the carrier would return to the United States soon as part of a planned rotation, while insisting that the welfare and safety of its crew remained a priority.
“The Lincoln was extended because the mission demanded it,” Cao said. “Deployments are hard. Combat operations make them harder.”
According to CNN, the Abraham Lincoln has been deployed for more than 250 days after being redirected to West Asia to support US operations in the war with Iran, now in its sixth month.
The carrier has not made a port call in more than 200 days.
Cao said the ship’s crew had faced difficult conditions, including changes to meal plans when fresh supplies were unavailable and restrictions on calls home during periods of heightened operational threats.
He said a small number of sailors had received treatment for mental health issues during the deployment, but there had been no loss of life.
“Calls home were limited when the operational threat was too high,” Cao said.
CNN also reported that a sailor went overboard from the carrier last month but was quickly rescued and medically assessed. Details about the incident, including whether the sailor returned to duty or was evacuated, were not immediately clear.
The Abraham Lincoln left its home port in San Diego last November before being redirected to West Asia.
Cao said the carrier had conducted more than 10,000 sorties and dropped 1.5 million pounds of ordnance during its deployment. He also said its crew retention rate was among the highest across US aircraft carriers.
“There is no question our young men and women have been pushed to their limits — but they have never broken,” Cao said.
He acknowledged that prolonged combat deployments bring uncertainty and disruption, saying military leaders must balance operational demands with the welfare of service members.
Cao also rejected descriptions of the sailors and Marines as victims, saying they and their families had shown resilience throughout the deployment.
“Their safety and security always comes first,” he said, adding that the carrier’s return should be marked by a “Hero’s Welcome” for its crew.