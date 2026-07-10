Dubai residents are changing how they protect their homes while travelling: Dubai Housekeeping responds with Home Guardian Dubai

“Over the past decade, we’ve seen a clear shift in what homeowners expect,” said Param Singh, CEO of Dubai Housekeeping. “Ten years ago, most conversations before a holiday were about cleaning before departure or after a family’s return. Today, more clients ask us to care for their homes while they’re away. People want someone they trust to look after their home, pets, plants and everyday living spaces. Home Guardian Dubai brings those needs together through one coordinated programme.”