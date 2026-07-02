Leaving for a holiday this summer? Here's how to keep your home safe

Abu Dhabi Police shares simple measures to prevent theft, fires and costly damage
Abu Dhabi: With the arrival of holiday seasons and increased travel both within and outside the country, families and individuals are placing greater emphasis on taking the necessary precautions to safeguard their homes and possessions during periods of absence. While travel offers relaxation and enjoyment, it can also become a source of concern if homes are left without proper preparation or preventive measures.
Security and safety experts affirm that most household incidents occurring during owners’ absence can be avoided through a set of simple precautionary steps. These measures help protect property and reduce the risk of burglary, fire, or sudden technical failures.
Security specialists note that securing homes before travel is no longer merely a precautionary measure; it has become part of a broader culture of safety and individual responsibility—particularly given the availability of modern technologies and smart protection systems that allow homeowners to monitor their properties remotely.
Ultimately, spending a few minutes preparing the home before departure can save families significant potential losses and problems, while also giving travelers greater peace of mind to enjoy their trips, confident that their homes and belongings are well protected.
The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, as part of its awareness campaign “Summer with Safety”, has urged community members to take the necessary preventive measures to protect homes and property before traveling. This enhances preventive security, safeguards lives and assets, and promotes quality of life in the community.
The authority emphasized that securing the home before leaving is one of the most important measures to reduce risks. It highlighted the importance of ensuring all doors and windows are properly locked, activating security systems and surveillance cameras where available, disconnecting non-essential electrical appliances, safely storing valuables, and turning off water and gas sources before travel to prevent fire hazards.
It also advised against announcing travel plans or duration of absence on social media, as such information may be exploited by individuals with ill intent. Additionally, it recommended entrusting a reliable relative or person to periodically check on the home when necessary, thereby enhancing protection and providing reassurance during the travel period.
Abu Dhabi Police further confirmed that the “Summer with Safety” campaign is part of its ongoing efforts to promote preventive awareness and spread a culture of safety and security within society. It called on everyone to adhere to safety guidelines, cooperate with security authorities, and report any suspicious activities through official channels to help maintain community security and property safety.
Doors and windows are the first line of defense in protecting the home. Before traveling, it is recommended to conduct a thorough inspection to ensure:
All doors and windows are securely locked
Locks are checked and confirmed to be in good condition
Additional locks are used for external doors when necessary
Balcony, rooftop, and storage area doors are closed
No easily exploitable entry points are left unsecured
Safety reports indicate that electrical faults are among the leading causes of residential fires. Therefore, it is recommended to:
Unplug unused electrical appliances
Turn off unnecessary air conditioning units
Disconnect phone chargers and electronic devices
Shut off gas sources and ensure connection safety
Verify that smoke detectors and alarm systems are functioning
These measures help reduce fire risks and lower energy consumption during absence.
Excessive sharing of travel details on digital platforms has become a common mistake that may expose homes to risk.
Experts recommend:
Avoid posting travel dates before departure
Do not share live location during the trip
Delay posting photos and personal updates until after returning
Restrict privacy settings on social media accounts
Publicly shared information may give others clear indications that a home is unoccupied.
Technological advancement has introduced effective solutions to enhance home security, including:
Smart surveillance cameras
Mobile-connected alarm systems
Motion sensors
Electronic locks
Remote lighting control systems
These technologies allow homeowners to monitor their property in real time from anywhere in the world.
It is advisable not to leave cash, jewelry, or important documents in exposed areas within the home. Measures include:
Using secure safes
Storing official documents safely
Keeping digital copies of important records
Depositing high-value items in bank safety deposit boxes when necessary
Useful steps during travel include:
Informing a trusted relative or neighbor about the absence period
Requesting periodic checks on the home
Monitoring any incidents or urgent issues
Collecting accumulated mail or deliveries
This helps create the impression of ongoing occupancy and supervision.
It is recommended to review home and property insurance policies to ensure:
Active and valid coverage
Inclusion of risks such as theft, fire, and accidental damage
Understanding of claim procedures if needed
Insurance serves as a key financial safeguard against unexpected losses.
Even minor water leaks during travel can cause significant damage upon return. Therefore, it is advisable to:
Shut off the main water supply if possible
Check for any leaks
Inspect water heaters and plumbing connections
Clean drainage systems before departure