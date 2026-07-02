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Leaving for a holiday this summer? Here's how to keep your home safe

Abu Dhabi Police shares simple measures to prevent theft, fires and costly damage

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
4 MIN READ
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Residents are advised to lock up, avoid oversharing online and use smart security systems.
Residents are advised to lock up, avoid oversharing online and use smart security systems.
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Abu Dhabi: With the arrival of holiday seasons and increased travel both within and outside the country, families and individuals are placing greater emphasis on taking the necessary precautions to safeguard their homes and possessions during periods of absence. While travel offers relaxation and enjoyment, it can also become a source of concern if homes are left without proper preparation or preventive measures.

Security and safety experts affirm that most household incidents occurring during owners’ absence can be avoided through a set of simple precautionary steps. These measures help protect property and reduce the risk of burglary, fire, or sudden technical failures.

A preventive culture that strengthens community safety

Security specialists note that securing homes before travel is no longer merely a precautionary measure; it has become part of a broader culture of safety and individual responsibility—particularly given the availability of modern technologies and smart protection systems that allow homeowners to monitor their properties remotely.

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Ultimately, spending a few minutes preparing the home before departure can save families significant potential losses and problems, while also giving travelers greater peace of mind to enjoy their trips, confident that their homes and belongings are well protected.

“Summer with Safety” campaign to raise awareness on home security before travel

The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, as part of its awareness campaign “Summer with Safety”, has urged community members to take the necessary preventive measures to protect homes and property before traveling. This enhances preventive security, safeguards lives and assets, and promotes quality of life in the community.

The authority emphasized that securing the home before leaving is one of the most important measures to reduce risks. It highlighted the importance of ensuring all doors and windows are properly locked, activating security systems and surveillance cameras where available, disconnecting non-essential electrical appliances, safely storing valuables, and turning off water and gas sources before travel to prevent fire hazards.

It also advised against announcing travel plans or duration of absence on social media, as such information may be exploited by individuals with ill intent. Additionally, it recommended entrusting a reliable relative or person to periodically check on the home when necessary, thereby enhancing protection and providing reassurance during the travel period.

Abu Dhabi Police further confirmed that the “Summer with Safety” campaign is part of its ongoing efforts to promote preventive awareness and spread a culture of safety and security within society. It called on everyone to adhere to safety guidelines, cooperate with security authorities, and report any suspicious activities through official channels to help maintain community security and property safety.

First: Ensure all entrances are securely locked

Doors and windows are the first line of defense in protecting the home. Before traveling, it is recommended to conduct a thorough inspection to ensure:

  • All doors and windows are securely locked

  • Locks are checked and confirmed to be in good condition

  • Additional locks are used for external doors when necessary

  • Balcony, rooftop, and storage area doors are closed

  • No easily exploitable entry points are left unsecured

Second: Disconnect non-essential electrical appliances

Safety reports indicate that electrical faults are among the leading causes of residential fires. Therefore, it is recommended to:

  • Unplug unused electrical appliances

  • Turn off unnecessary air conditioning units

  • Disconnect phone chargers and electronic devices

  • Shut off gas sources and ensure connection safety

  • Verify that smoke detectors and alarm systems are functioning

These measures help reduce fire risks and lower energy consumption during absence.

Third: Avoid announcing travel on social media

Excessive sharing of travel details on digital platforms has become a common mistake that may expose homes to risk.

Experts recommend:

  • Avoid posting travel dates before departure

  • Do not share live location during the trip

  • Delay posting photos and personal updates until after returning

  • Restrict privacy settings on social media accounts

Publicly shared information may give others clear indications that a home is unoccupied.

Fourth: Utilize smart home systems

Technological advancement has introduced effective solutions to enhance home security, including:

  • Smart surveillance cameras

  • Mobile-connected alarm systems

  • Motion sensors

  • Electronic locks

  • Remote lighting control systems

These technologies allow homeowners to monitor their property in real time from anywhere in the world.

Fifth: Safeguard valuable possessions

It is advisable not to leave cash, jewelry, or important documents in exposed areas within the home. Measures include:

  • Using secure safes

  • Storing official documents safely

  • Keeping digital copies of important records

  • Depositing high-value items in bank safety deposit boxes when necessary

Sixth: Rely on a trusted person

Useful steps during travel include:

  • Informing a trusted relative or neighbor about the absence period

  • Requesting periodic checks on the home

  • Monitoring any incidents or urgent issues

  • Collecting accumulated mail or deliveries

This helps create the impression of ongoing occupancy and supervision.

Seventh: Verify insurance coverage

It is recommended to review home and property insurance policies to ensure:

  • Active and valid coverage

  • Inclusion of risks such as theft, fire, and accidental damage

  • Understanding of claim procedures if needed

Insurance serves as a key financial safeguard against unexpected losses.

Eighth: Inspect water and drainage systems

Even minor water leaks during travel can cause significant damage upon return. Therefore, it is advisable to:

  • Shut off the main water supply if possible

  • Check for any leaks

  • Inspect water heaters and plumbing connections

  • Clean drainage systems before departure

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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