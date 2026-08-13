Dubai and Abu Dhabi roll out summer deals to cut costs for UAE-bound visitors
Dubai: Thinking of inviting family or friends to the UAE this summer? Two new tourism initiatives could reduce the cost of their trip, with Dubai offering rewards to residents who host visitors from abroad and Abu Dhabi providing complimentary UAE entry visas for eligible Indian tourists.
Together, these programmes give residents and international travellers extra motivation to schedule a UAE getaway before the summer ends.
Dubai has launched A Dubai Invite, a city ambassador programme that rewards UAE residents and citizens for encouraging friends and family from overseas to visit.
Residents whose nominated guests arrive in Dubai between July 20 and October 31, 2026, can unlock a package of benefits worth more than Dh3,000.
The rewards include offers on:
Hotel stays
Restaurants and dining experiences
Tourist attractions
Lifestyle services
To participate, eligible residents must register their visiting friends or relatives through the programme's online nomination form before they arrive in Dubai.
Residents can nominate up to five visitors at a time, with additional guests allowed through separate submissions.
Once a nominated visitor arrives, their entry will be automatically verified. The resident will then receive an email with details of their reward package and instructions on how to redeem the offers.
The rewards are valid until December 31, 2026, unless otherwise stated.
The programme is open to UAE citizens and residents aged 18 or over who hold a valid Emirates ID.
Nominated visitors must not be UAE residents and must enter Dubai on a valid tourist visa or be eligible for visa on arrival. They can arrive by air, sea or road between July 20 and October 31.
The programme does not provide visas, so visitors must arrange their own visa where required.
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi has launched a separate tourism promotion aimed at Indian passport holders travelling from India.
Under the offer, eligible travellers can have the full cost of their UAE entry visa covered when they book an Abu Dhabi holiday through participating travel partners or online travel agencies.
The programme runs from August 1 to October 31, 2026, with up to 20,000 visas available during the pilot period.
To qualify, travellers must book a package that includes:
At least three consecutive nights in an Abu Dhabi hotel
A return flight from India
A booking through a participating travel partner or online travel agency
Travellers cannot apply independently for the free visa. The offer is specifically being delivered through participating travel partners and OTAs.
The two UAE tourism campaigns target different audiences, but both are designed to encourage more visitors during the summer and early autumn travel period – giving residents another reason to invite loved ones and international travellers more incentives to plan a UAE break.