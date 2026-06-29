How expat families boost support back home during peak holiday months

Seasonal remittances reflect care, aspirations, celebrations, & responsibilities worldwide
Every summer, airports across the UAE fill with travellers heading home for long-awaited reunions. Suitcases are packed with gifts, school supplies and treats for loved ones. Yet alongside these journeys, another tradition quietly gathers pace: the seasonal surge in remittances.
For millions of expatriates living in the UAE, summer is not only holiday season. It is also a time when financial support for families back home takes on greater significance. School fees, home renovations, medical expenses, family celebrations and travel plans often coincide with the middle months of the year, prompting many residents to increase the money they send overseas.
The summer remittance rush reflects a deeper story about modern family life. Behind every transfer is a parent helping a child prepare for a new academic year, a son supporting ageing parents, or a sibling contributing towards a family milestone. While technology has transformed how money moves, the motivations behind those transfers remain remarkably unchanged.
One of the biggest drivers of summer remittances is education. Across many countries, the months leading up to a new school or university term bring a wave of expenses. Tuition fees, uniforms, books, accommodation and transportation costs can place considerable pressure on households. For expatriate workers, sending additional funds during this period helps ensure children and younger relatives have access to opportunities that can shape their future.
Summer also coincides with peak travel periods in many parts of the world. Families often plan reunions, weddings and community gatherings when schools are closed and relatives can take time off. These occasions frequently require extra financial support, whether for event expenses, travel arrangements or gifts. For many expatriates, contributing to these moments is an important way of staying connected to family life despite living thousands of kilometres away.
Technology has dramatically changed the remittance experience. Long queues and paperwork have increasingly given way to digital platforms that allow transfers to be completed within minutes. Mobile apps, online services and digital wallets now enable users to compare exchange rates, monitor transactions and send money at any time of day. Convenience has become a major factor, particularly during busy summer months when schedules are packed with travel plans and family commitments.
The growing sophistication of digital tools has also encouraged more strategic financial planning. Rather than making large transfers at the last minute, many residents now monitor currency movements and schedule transactions throughout the season. The ability to act quickly when exchange rates become favourable has become an important consideration for families seeking maximum value from every transfer.
Another emerging trend is the widening purpose of remittances. Traditionally associated with daily household support, money transfers are increasingly being used for investments, property purchases, small business ventures and long-term savings goals. Summer often provides families with an opportunity to review these plans together, leading to larger or more targeted transfers.