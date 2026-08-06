John Abraham joins ARMAF as Global Brand Ambassador for Club De Nuit Intense Overdose

Inspired by the belief that the most unforgettable fragrances are never simply worn they become obsessions, Club De Nuit Intense Overdose comes to life through a high-octane cinematic heist. Blurring the boundaries between film and fragrance, the campaign is built around mystery, precision and presence, with John Abraham embodying the quiet confidence and unwavering resolve at the heart of the Overdose universe. More than a campaign, it is the beginning of a global story that will unfold across continents, inviting audiences into a world where the extraordinary is always worth the chase.