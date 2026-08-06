John Abraham joins ARMAF as Global Brand Ambassador for Club De Nuit Intense Overdose

The actor fronts a global campaign built on mystery, obsession and thrill of the chase
ARMAF, the global fragrance powerhouse behind one of the world’s most celebrated fragrance collections, proudly announces acclaimed actor, producer and entrepreneur John Abraham as the Global Brand Ambassador for Club De Nuit Intense Overdose. The partnership will make its worldwide debut through a cinematic television commercial (TVC), introducing the boldest chapter yet in the iconic Club De Nuit legacy.
Inspired by the belief that the most unforgettable fragrances are never simply worn they become obsessions, Club De Nuit Intense Overdose comes to life through a high-octane cinematic heist. Blurring the boundaries between film and fragrance, the campaign is built around mystery, precision and presence, with John Abraham embodying the quiet confidence and unwavering resolve at the heart of the Overdose universe. More than a campaign, it is the beginning of a global story that will unfold across continents, inviting audiences into a world where the extraordinary is always worth the chase.
Where Two Legacies Become One
Some partnerships launch products.
Others define an era.
The collaboration between ARMAF and John Abraham brings together two global legacies that have earned admiration through consistency, authenticity and enduring impact. Over the years, ARMAF has transformed the global fragrance landscape, creating some of the world’s most loved fragrances and building an international presence across more than 140 countries. At the heart of this success is the Club De Nuit collection, a franchise that has become a global icon, celebrated for its craftsmanship, exceptional performance and timeless appeal.
John Abraham’s journey reflects the same relentless pursuit of excellence. Across an illustrious career spanning cinema, entrepreneurship and sport, he has become one of India’s most respected personalities, admired for his discipline, authenticity and unmistakable presence. His influence extends far beyond the screen, inspiring millions through a life defined by conviction rather than convention.
Together, ARMAF and John Abraham are united by a shared philosophy: true icons are never created overnight. They are built through purpose, consistency and an uncompromising commitment to excellence. More than a brand ambassador announcement, this partnership signals the beginning of a defining new chapter for Club De Nuit Intense Overdose, where two enduring legacies come together to create a global campaign designed to leave a lasting impression.
John Abraham, Global Brand Ambassador for Club De Nuit Intense Overdose, said: “I’ve always believed that the strongest impression isn’t the one you force, it’s the one you leave behind. That’s what drew me to Club De Nuit Intense Overdose. It has character, confidence and a quiet intensity that stays with you. Partnering with ARMAF felt like a natural fit because we both believe that true impact comes from authenticity. I’m excited for the world to experience this journey with us.”
At the heart of the campaign is ARMAF’s Sigma philosophy, a mindset of quiet confidence, individuality and self-assurance that naturally aligns with John Abraham’s persona. It also reflects the enduring spirit of the Club De Nuit legacy, a collection that has earned worldwide recognition through exceptional performance, timeless character and unwavering consumer loyalty.
Club De Nuit Intense Overdose builds upon that legacy with a richer, more intense interpretation of the iconic fragrance. Vibrant notes of pineapple, bergamot and tangerine evolve into oakmoss, vanilla flower and plum before settling into an unforgettable base of patchouli, amber and tonka bean, creating a fragrance that commands attention long after the first encounter.
The Timeless Heist Goes Global
The launch of Club De Nuit Intense Overdose extends far beyond a traditional campaign. Following its global debut, ARMAF will roll out The Timeless Heist across key cities in Europe, the United States, Latin America, the GCC and Southeast Asia, transforming the launch into one of the brand’s most ambitious global experiences to date.
Inspired by the idea that the world’s most coveted things are worth chasing, The Timeless Heist is a cinematic brand universe where obsession becomes the story. Across every market, media, creators, distributors, partners and fragrance enthusiasts will be invited into an immersive world of mystery, pursuit and discovery through spectacular launch events, experiential activations and unforgettable brand moments that blur the boundaries between entertainment and fragrance.
Every city becomes another chapter of the heist.
Every experience another clue.
Every encounter another reminder that Club De Nuit Intense Overdose is more than a fragrance; it is a global obsession.
As ARMAF continues to redefine accessible luxury through innovation, craftsmanship and bold creativity, the appointment of John Abraham as Global Brand Ambassador marks one of the most significant milestones in the brand’s international journey. Together, they introduce more than a new fragrance, they unveil a global movement that celebrates the meeting of two enduring legacies and sets a new benchmark for fragrance storytelling, cultural relevance and modern perfumery.
Club De Nuit Intense Overdose. Hard To Get Over.