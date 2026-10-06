ARMAF unveils Club de Nuit Intenso Fuego at Beautyworld Dubai

Rather than a conventional fragrance reveal, the launch brought together dance, music, fire and immersive visual effects to interpret the character of the new scent. Flamenco and tango dancers took to the stage as the performance moved between moments of energy and stillness, building towards the fragrance reveal. The production intensified as the music gathered pace, with fiery embers and bursts of flame cutting through the darkness. Immersive audio-visual effects introduced a contrasting interplay of fire and ice, mirroring the fragrance's progression from bright citrus and fruit to radiant floral warmth and woods.