Toledo to the world: ARMAF transforms Puy Du Fou Espana for the unveiling of Club De Nuit Timeless

ARMAF brought fragrance, culture, heritage in experience inspired by the passage of time
History, culture and fragrance converged in Toledo as ARMAF, the global lifestyle fragrance brand, transformed Puy du Fou España into an exclusive setting for the unveiling of Club de Nuit Timeless. The attraction closed its doors to the public for a private two-day experience, with its architecture, landscapes and atmosphere reflecting the idea behind the fragrance: that certain expressions of character transcend their moment and endure across generations.
The launch brought together three defining elements: an immersive journey through the park’s celebrated theatrical productions, the exclusive presentation of Club de Nuit Timeless, and an after-show celebration that brought together entertainment, fragrance and contemporary lifestyle.
The evening unfolded as a journey through history, brought to life through some of Puy du Fou España's most celebrated theatrical productions. Guests were immersed in the world of El Misterio de Sorbaces, where elaborate staging, live performances and dramatic storytelling brought Spain's rich cultural heritage to life.
The experience reached its spectacular centrepiece with El Sueño de Toledo, an expansive open-air production that took guests through key moments in Spanish history through grand-scale performances, intricate choreography, music and striking visual effects. Set against the backdrop of Puy du Fou España, the production created a powerful convergence of history, theatre and spectacle.
As the performances drew to a close, the evening transitioned into a contemporary celebration of fragrance and entertainment, featuring theatrical acts, dance performances and a surprise flash mob. This led into the exclusive presentation of ARMAF Club de Nuit Timeless, bringing the evening's narrative of heritage, enduring character and timeless expression into focus.
The celebrations continued with an immersive after-show experience, featuring live entertainment, curated catering, music and DJ performances, with sound and lighting transforming the venue into a vibrant setting for guests to celebrate the unveiling.
A city connected by culture: The choice of Toledo carried particular significance. For centuries, the city has stood at the crossroads of East and West, bringing together different cultures, languages and traditions. Its history is defined by the exchange of knowledge, ideas, and artistic influences that traveled far beyond its borders.
This legacy of connection provided a meaningful context for the unveiling, linking the fragrance of philosophy with a destination whose cultural influence has endured through the centuries. Much like Toledo's history, the idea of timelessness is rooted in the ability to transcend generations while retaining a distinct identity.
The art of timelessness: At the center of the experience was Club de Nuit Timeless, a creation defined by character, precision and contemporary appeal. Its sage grey flacon, complemented by a champagne gold cap, features distinctive clockface detailing and Roman numerals, translating the concept of time into its visual identity.
The fragrance opens with an expressive spark of spice before developing into the depth of wood and leather. The resulting composition balances versatility with distinction, reflecting an approach to personal style shaped by individuality rather than passing trends.
Club de Nuit Timeless is now available across ARMAF's retail touchpoints in the UK, USA, Spain, Chile, Paraguay, Poland and the Czech Republic
Beyond the bottle: The event reflected a broader approach to luxury brand experiences, where the destination becomes as meaningful as the occasion itself. By bringing guests together in a setting rich in history, ARMAF extended the story of Club de Nuit Timeless beyond the fragrance, creating an encounter between place, heritage and personal expression.
The unveiling also reflected ARMAF's international outlook. Born in Dubai, a city shaped by the movement of people, cultures and ideas, the brand continues to expand across international markets. Bringing Club de Nuit Timeless to Spain connected this global perspective with Toledo's legacy as a meeting point of civilisations, marking another step in the fragrance's journey to audiences around the world.
Through experiences like this, ARMAF continues to explore the relationship between fragrance, culture, travel and lifestyle, creating brand moments that connect with the places and people that shape them.
From Toledo, Club de Nuit Timeless begins a journey beyond borders, carrying a story shaped by history and made for the world.