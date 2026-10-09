The Armaf Hour takes centre stage at Beautyworld Middle East 2026 for its global audience

ARMAF brings its fragrances to life in Dubai through reveals, live performances and films
UAE-born global lifestyle brand ARMAF made THE ARMAF HOUR the centrepiece of its presence at BeautyWorld Middle East 2026, a three-day programme built around product reveals, live performance and direct consumer engagement.
Each day gave visitors a new reason to return to the ARMAF space. Day One opened with the debut of Club de Nuit Intenso Fuego, Day Two put the spotlight on Club de Nuit Lady Bling and the reveal of the face associated with the fragrance, and Day Three brought together ARMAF's launches, campaign films and experiential programme.
Day One: The Armaf Hour ignites with Fuego the first Armaf Hour centred on Club de Nuit Intenso Fuego, bringing the fragrance's character to the exhibition floor through an energetic, flamenco-inspired live performance built around fire, movement and contrast. The Fuego campaign film extended the launch story into a cinematic format, connecting the product with a wider lifestyle narrative.
Day Two: of THE ARMAF HOUR revealed the Club De Nuit Bling Gold Edition, making the fragrance the focal point of the day. The reveal introduced a more feminine and luminous side of the ARMAF portfolio, bringing together fragrance, personality and visual storytelling. The campaign film presented Club De Nuit Bling Gold Edition through a visual narrative centred on confidence and distinctive identity.
Club De Nuit Bling Gold Edition combines solar heliotrope and neroli with the warmth of Madagascar vanilla and Mexican Palo Santo. Its gold-toned presentation and structured bottle design support its visual identity.
Day Three: The Armaf Hour Launches Précieux III, The final day of THE Armaf Hour was dedicated to the launch of Précieux III, staged as a thematic launch built around a box of jewels and the idea of the fragrance as a treasure. The unveiling of its campaign film accompanied the launch, extending the jewel-box theme into a visual story.
The day completed the three-day programme alongside Club de Nuit Intenso Fuego and Club de Nuit Lady Bling, giving visitors the chance to sample the fragrance and explore the wider ARMAF portfolio, from intense and expressive compositions to feminine and refined interpretations.
Day Three also gave ARMAF the opportunity to engage with retailers, distributors, media, fragrance enthusiasts and other industry stakeholders.
More than a fragrance launch: Conversations with visitors and retail stakeholders pointed to continued interest in distinctive fragrance profiles, warm and gourmand compositions, strong visual identities, and fragrances matched to different moods and occasions. Consumers also appear increasingly comfortable owning more than one fragrance, choosing different scents for different moments rather than relying on a single signature.These observations will help guide ARMAF as it continues to develop its portfolio across international markets.
A UAE-born brand with a global outlook: Beautyworld also reinforced the position of the UAE as an important meeting point for the global fragrance and beauty industry.
For Armaf, a UAE-born and UAE-based global lifestyle brand, the exhibition provided an opportunity to bring its international fragrance story back to its home market while engaging with audiences from across the region and beyond.
The three days brought together consumers, retailers, distributors, media and industry partners, with conversations spanning new launches, retail opportunities, distribution and the evolving expectations of fragrance consumers.
Armaf's Beautyworld presence ultimately demonstrated a shift in how the brand is approaching fragrance not simply as a product on a shelf, but as an experience that can be discovered, shared and integrated into lifestyle.