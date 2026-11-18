Over caviar on Dine with the Stars, the ‘Kaleeshi Queen’ talks about stirring trouble
Dubai: “I was presented as a villain, but I’m not a villain. I’m the cutest person ever.”
I’d asked Pamela Serena what she thought of the way she came across on Desi Bling. By then, I’d had a taste of her timing. When the oysters arrived during our episode of Dine with the Stars with Manjusha Radhakrishnan, she said the food looked divine, then added, “He’s not bad himself either.”
“He’s not on the menu, people,” I told her, as the waiter gave her a smile.
Pamala is a spitfire in person. She brings a wicked energy to the table and can turn a question about lunch into a declaration of principle.
“I do not share my caviar,” she told me.
So I asked if she’d always had expensive taste. Pamala was happy to own up to it. She even called herself proudly high maintenance, with one distinction she wanted to make clear.
“I am high maintenance in the sense where I like nice things, but I get them myself. I don’t ask for anyone to get anything for me.”
Pamala says viewers ask her all the time whether the show is scripted.
“It’s not scripted. Everyone keeps asking me, ‘Is it scripted?’ It’s not scripted at all.”
She readily conceded that a camera can bring out a little extra attitude. At home, she said, her hair goes up and she can have food on her face without giving it a thought. Put her in a room with the cast and ask her whether she likes to poke the bear, though, and you’ll get an answer before she’s finished her next bite.
“Yes, I do. I like poking people. I find it fun and entertaining.”
She puts some of that down to British banter. She likes to tease, she’s sarcastic, and she’s willing to laugh at her own joke while everyone else is still deciding whether to take offence. She also knows what a quiet room does for a reality show.
“If I didn’t do that, the show would not be that entertaining,” she said.
The “Kaleshi Queen” nickname, she told me, came from the public. When I suggested that her particular talent was planting a little seed of doubt and letting everyone else do the work, she drew a line.
“I can’t be telling you everything.”
Pamela’s route to Desi Bling began at an iftar in Dubai. She was wearing an abaya and, she recalled, the casting team initially assumed she was Arab. At another iftar, someone from the team overheard her speaking Hindi to a friend. The team asked the friend for her name, found Pamela on Instagram and sent her a message. It sat in her requests folder for about a day.
Once they explained that the show would follow the lives of Indians in Dubai, Pamela went back and forth over how much access she was willing to give them.
“I mean, it’s an invasion of privacy, invasion of your life,” she recalled thinking. In the end, she talked herself into it. “Let’s just do it. Why not?”
The decision to join Lockup, she said, came about a week before she did it. By then, audiences had already seen her play the provocateur. She enjoyed getting to show what happens when she’s simply amusing herself.
“So I was just a sassy girl, just you know, cracking jokes and being sarcastic,” she said.
Some of the relationships viewers saw on Desi Bling go back years. Pamala said she’s known members of the Sajan family for about a decade, dating back to when they were neighbours on Palm Jumeirah. She calls Sana Sajan “such a girl’s girl” and says they’ve spoken at women’s empowerment events together.
Her friendship with Tejasswi Prakash grew through Karan and their mutual friends, she said. These days, when Tejasswi is in Dubai, they make time to see each other. When Pamela is in Mumbai, they meet there too.
As for a second season, Pamela sounded hopeful and had a request of her own. Viewers kept asking why there were only seven episodes, she said. She’d happily see that number go up to 12.
Pamala says being on television has brought more invitations to go on dates. I asked how she handles them.
“But a girl’s got to be fussy. A girl’s definitely got to be picky.”
The longer answer came earlier in our conversation. Dubai, she said, can feel like a small place when people start paying attention to who you’re with. She’s found it easier to keep a relationship private in the UK. In Dubai, she’s learned to give people less to go on.
“I’ve been burnt in the past, and I am not doing it again,” she said. “So yeah, let people wonder.”
She takes a similarly hands-off approach to nasty comments. She says she leaves them up and carries on with her day. The messages she makes time for now are the ones from people who enjoy her work. She hears far more from those viewers these days, she said, and they’re the ones she wants to keep making things for.
Pamela says she’s fielding offers for films, television series and more reality shows in India. She kept the projects themselves under wraps, which left me asking what would make her say yes.
“For me, it’s quality over quantity,” she said. “I don’t want to just go into everything because I don’t want to be that person that’s there everywhere.”
Work has taken her back and forth to India, and she told me she’d gone months without a proper night out with friends. She likes being that busy. Still, when I asked what Dubai had done for her career, the first thing she talked about was how it feels to live here.
“Dubai is home. I love Dubai. Dubai has given me opportunities.”
She described going back to London and having to remind herself to zip up her handbag while shopping. In Dubai, she said, she’s become accustomed to putting it down on a counter while she looks around. She also credits the city with giving women room to build careers and giving creators opportunities to work with local businesses.
Her own advice for anyone trying to grow an audience was refreshingly low on production demands.
“Keep posting. Be regular on social media, and just be yourself and be honest about things as well.” She’ll film what she’s eating, what she’s wearing or an ordinary moment at home. The woman who spent part of our meal defending her caviar knows there’s an audience for dinner at home, too.
Somewhere between the talk of dating and Bollywood, Pamela offered me a bite. I pointed out that she did, in fact, share.
“Only food,” she said. “Don’t get so excited.”