Dating in Dubai? ‘A girl’s definitely got to be picky’

Pamala says being on television has brought more invitations to go on dates. I asked how she handles them.

“But a girl’s got to be fussy. A girl’s definitely got to be picky.”

The longer answer came earlier in our conversation. Dubai, she said, can feel like a small place when people start paying attention to who you’re with. She’s found it easier to keep a relationship private in the UK. In Dubai, she’s learned to give people less to go on.

“I’ve been burnt in the past, and I am not doing it again,” she said. “So yeah, let people wonder.”

She takes a similarly hands-off approach to nasty comments. She says she leaves them up and carries on with her day. The messages she makes time for now are the ones from people who enjoy her work. She hears far more from those viewers these days, she said, and they’re the ones she wants to keep making things for.

Bollywood offers and a soft spot for Dubai

Pamela says she’s fielding offers for films, television series and more reality shows in India. She kept the projects themselves under wraps, which left me asking what would make her say yes.

“For me, it’s quality over quantity,” she said. “I don’t want to just go into everything because I don’t want to be that person that’s there everywhere.”

Work has taken her back and forth to India, and she told me she’d gone months without a proper night out with friends. She likes being that busy. Still, when I asked what Dubai had done for her career, the first thing she talked about was how it feels to live here.

“Dubai is home. I love Dubai. Dubai has given me opportunities.”

She described going back to London and having to remind herself to zip up her handbag while shopping. In Dubai, she said, she’s become accustomed to putting it down on a counter while she looks around. She also credits the city with giving women room to build careers and giving creators opportunities to work with local businesses.

Her own advice for anyone trying to grow an audience was refreshingly low on production demands.

“Keep posting. Be regular on social media, and just be yourself and be honest about things as well.” She’ll film what she’s eating, what she’s wearing or an ordinary moment at home. The woman who spent part of our meal defending her caviar knows there’s an audience for dinner at home, too.

Somewhere between the talk of dating and Bollywood, Pamela offered me a bite. I pointed out that she did, in fact, share.

“Only food,” she said. “Don’t get so excited.”