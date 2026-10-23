How Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen inspired Dubai mum Ankita Jain Bhatia to win Mrs UAE World beauty pageant

For starters, she's been married for almost 15 years, has a young son, and has spent more than two decades in the fashion industry. She's also refreshingly matter-of-fact about the double takes she gets when people discover that the woman wearing the crown is somebody's wife and mother.

"A lot of my students aspiring to be models also say that to me that we didn't know that you were married and you have a kid as well," she tells Gulf News.

Bhatia, however, isn't particularly interested in fitting into anyone's preconceived notions of what a married woman should look like or aspire to become.

For her, the crown is not a midlife rebellion or an escape from domesticity. It's an extension of a career that began when she was a teenager in India.

And, as she repeatedly reminds me, it's also an opportunity to give something back to the country she now calls home.

From Class 10 board exams to the catwalk

Bhatia's relationship with fashion began long before marriage, motherhood or the UAE entered the picture.

Growing up in India, she was fascinated by photo shoots, models and actors. Her first brush with modelling came courtesy of a neighbour who happened to be a designer.

The timing, however, was rather inconvenient. She was in Class 10, preparing for her board examinations, when he asked whether she would like to participate in a photo shoot.

While most parents might have suggested concentrating on mathematics rather than modelling, hers were supportive.

"My parents were very supportive and they said yeah go ahead if you want to do it," she recalls.

The photographs turned out well enough for her to approach Elite Modeling Agency, where her journey in the industry began.

What started as a teenage adventure eventually became a career spanning more than two decades. She went on to train aspiring models in India before relocating to the UAE because of her husband's work.

And instead of treating the move as a professional full stop, she picked up where she had left off.

"When I moved here ... I just started training models here," she says.

It's an interesting reversal of roles. For years, Bhatia had been the woman preparing others for the spotlight, teaching them how to walk, present themselves and navigate the fashion industry.

Now she is the one being judged.

Fortunately, walking in heels is hardly unfamiliar territory.

"I think this I've grown up with that you know like wearing heels," she says with a laugh.

As for the nightmare of stumbling on the runway, she isn't losing sleep over it.

"It's all about poise. It's all about poise, and I think that's what really matters."

And that, perhaps, is a useful metaphor for her life beyond the catwalk too.

A crown, a husband and a six-year-old cheerleader

Bhatia makes no attempt to present her success as a solitary achievement.

Ask her who deserves credit for her latest milestone and she immediately points to her husband.

"I think it's because of him that I'm sitting here next to you today wearing this crown and sash, all because of his support."

Her six-year-old son, meanwhile, has already embraced his role as chief cheerleader.