From Abu Dhabi classrooms to Puerto Rico’s stage: 10 things to know about Miss Universe India Kaziah Liz Mejo

Dubai: When Gulf News tracked down Miss Universe India 2026 Kaziah Liz Mejo, the Abu Dhabi-bred law student was in Jaipur, caught in a whirlwind of rehearsals, photo shoots and media requests.

Her life had changed almost overnight. By her own admission, it still hadn't sunk in.

"Even now I'm having a little bit of difficulty digesting the fact that I'm now the representative of India at the world's biggest pageant," Mejo told Gulf News in an exclusive interview back in August, two days after she was crowned Miss Universe India.

The facts are easy enough to list. She is a 19-year-old law student, model and trained classical dancer from Kerala's Mavelikkara region, currently studying law in Bengaluru. She is set to represent India at Miss Universe in Puerto Rico, where the final is scheduled for 24 November 2026 at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan. Wikipedia

But behind the diamond-encrusted crown and satin sash is a young woman who believes Abu Dhabi prepared her for this moment long before she knew it was coming.

Here's what you need to know about her.

1. Abu Dhabi made her a global citizen

Growing up in the UAE capital, surrounded by different nationalities, cultures and languages, taught Mejo to feel at home anywhere.

"One of my strong suits at the moment is the fact that I have lived in a country which is so welcoming of every single ethnicity, of every single person, irrespective of your background, irrespective of what your journey was," she says.

For Mejo, the UAE gave her two identities that never had to compete.

"The UAE made sure that I was connected with my roots in India, while also being connected with the rest of the world."

It also gave her a view of India from the outside.