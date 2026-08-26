Mumbai: When Gulf News tracked down Miss Universe India 2026 Kaziah Liz Mejo, the Abu Dhabi-bred law student was in Jaipur, caught in a whirlwind of pageant rehearsals, photo shoots and media requests.

The 19-year-old's life had changed almost overnight and, by her own admission, it was yet to fully sink in.

“Even now I’m having a little bit of difficulty digesting the fact that I’m now the representative of India at the world’s biggest pageant,” Mejo told Gulf News in an exclusive interview.

But behind the glittering diamond-encrusted crown and satin sash is a young woman who believes Abu Dhabi prepared her for this moment long before she knew she would represent India on a global stage.