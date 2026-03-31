Why Imelda Schweighart is linked to Miss Universe Philippines exit

Speculation swirls online after an unnamed delegate is dropped
Dubai: The Miss Universe Philippines Organisation (MUPH) has sparked widespread curiosity after confirming that one delegate from its roster has been removed, without revealing her identity.
The lack of detail has prompted a wave of speculation online, with pageant followers attempting to piece together clues from posts and social media activity.
Much of the attention has turned to Filipina-German contender Imelda Schweighart, who has been representing Kalibo, Aklan.
Fans have noted that her images were no longer visible in some official materials and has also appeared without a tourism video.
While MUPH has not confirmed her removal, these developments have led many to believe that Schweighart may be the candidate referenced in the statement.
“The delegate was given both verbal and written guidance to help address the situation. Despite these efforts, certain behaviours continued in ways that were not aligned with the standards we aim to uphold,” said MUPH in a statement released on March 28.
“As such, it has been decided that the delegate will no longer be allowed to continue in the competition.”
Following the announcement, the speculation has revived interest in Schweighart’s earlier pageant history.
During Miss Earth 2016 in Manila, Schweighart has made headlines after being caught on video criticising fellow contestants for undergoing cosmetic enhancements. The backlash has then led her to forgo her national crown.
Despite the controversy, Schweighart has spent recent years in rebuilding her pageant career. In 2023, she has joined Germany’s selection process for Miss Universe before returning to the Philippines in 2024.
Later on, Schweighart has competed in the Century Superbonds tilt, earning the “Supermom” award, reflecting her role as a single mother raising her eight-year-old son.
In light of the speculations, Schweighart has posted a message on social media, signalling that her journey is far from over.
She has relayed how she has spent years in conditioning herself to step back into the light.
“I didn’t just wait for a comeback I built the body to sustain it,” stated Schweighart.
“Temporary noise is just a 24-hour cycle, but resiliency is a lifetime. I didn’t come this far just to be a headline. I am here to be remembered. The journey continues.”
As of writing, MUPH has not revealed the identity of the removed delegate, leaving room for continued speculation.