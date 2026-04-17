HONOR launches ‘Dream Big with HONOR 600’ campaign across GCC

Joining is simple and open to everyone in the GCC. Just follow @honorarabia on Instagram, post a photo that inspires you, and write your dream in the caption. Don’t forget to tag @honorarabia and use the hashtags #DreamBigwithHONOR600 #HONOR600 so your entry counts. Each week, one lucky winner will receive the HONOR 600, while the final week will see one participant take home the HONOR Magic 8 Pro. Over the six weeks, a total of five HONOR 600 devices and one HONOR Magic 8 Pro will be gifted, giving multiple opportunities to join in, get creative, and win.