Owning the foldable playbook: Why HONOR gets it right

For a category to move from niche luxury to mainstream volume, it must challenge inflated pricing structures by offering tangibly superior hardware. A true flagship shouldn't just carry a high price tag; it must deliver advanced, barrier-breaking value that respects the consumer's capital. In major regional hubs like the UAE, this philosophy is driving our market momentum. Our growth is explicitly dual-driven: while regional volume continues to scale, our core engine is a profound consumer migration out of budget smartphones and directly into premium brackets.