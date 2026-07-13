HONOR Magic V6: Raising the bar for foldable smartphones

Combined with HONOR’s AI power management, the battery is designed to adapt energy consumption according to different usage scenarios, whether streaming video, multitasking or running demanding applications. Charging is handled through 80W wired SuperCharge or 66W wireless charging, while wireless reverse charging allows compatible accessories to draw power directly from the phone.

Performance is handled by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, built on a 3nm process and paired with LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.1 storage. The hardware combination supports demanding workloads, from graphics-intensive games to editing large files and running multiple applications simultaneously.

The foldable display becomes particularly useful when paired with HONOR's multitasking tools. Fast Flex activates split-screen mode with a folding gesture, while Multi-Flex allows three apps to run at the same time within a desktop-style layout. Users can review documents while participating in a video meeting and replying to messages without constantly switching between apps.

AI tools

Artificial intelligence plays a supporting role throughout the software rather than remaining confined to a standalone assistant.

Running on MagicOS 10, Magic V6 includes AI agents that assist with settings, content creation and contextual actions. AI Meeting Pilot is designed to support meetings before, during and afterwards by recording conversations, generating structured summaries, highlighting action points and organising notes into chapters and mind maps for later review.

Google Gemini is also integrated into the experience, allowing users to interact through voice, text or images. Screen sharing during Gemini Live sessions enables contextual questions about what appears on the display, while connected apps can be used to manage schedules, create reminders or organise daily tasks.

Cross-device compatibility

One of the more distinctive aspects of Magic V6 is its ability to work across ecosystems.

HONOR has added support for iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch and AirPods through HONOR Share. Files can be transferred between devices with a tap, Mac displays can be extended on to the foldable screen and notifications can be synchronised across devices. Quick Share support also enables file transfers between Android and compatible Apple devices without requiring additional apps.

Photography is handled by the AI Falcon Camera System, comprising a 50MP main camera, a 64MP periscope telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation and 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. AI imaging tools such as Magic Color 2.0 adjust colour rendering in real time, while AI Image to Video 2.0 introduces on-device motion generation for supported content.

Rather than focusing on a single headline feature, Magic V6 brings together several upgrades that address the areas where foldable smartphones have traditionally faced the greatest scrutiny. A slimmer body houses a larger battery, reinforced materials are paired with water and dust resistance, and software takes advantage of the larger display through multitasking and productivity features supported by AI.

Taken together, these improvements position HONOR Magic V6 as a foldable designed not simply around the novelty of a flexible screen, but around the practical demands of everyday use.

HONOR Magic V6 is now available in Red, Gold, White, and Black through HONOR's official online store, HONOR Experience Stores, and authorised retailers across the UAE for Dh6,999 (16GB+512GB).