HONOR Magic V6: Raising the bar for foldable smartphones

Ultra-slim Magic V6 combines large battery with AI tools and cross-device compatibility
A foldable phone should disappear into your pocket, unfold into a productive workspace and last comfortably through a busy day. That's the balancing act manufacturers have been trying to perfect for years. HONOR Magic V6 does this by combining an ultra-slim form factor with a large battery, reinforced durability, AI productivity tools and broad cross-device compatibility, all without losing sight of everyday practicality.
At first glance, Magic V6 doesn't immediately resemble a typical foldable. Folded shut, it measures 8.75mm thick and weighs around 219g, putting it much closer to the dimensions of a conventional premium smartphone than many devices in its category. Open it, however, and a 7.95-inch display replaces the footprint of a standard handset, creating room for reading, editing documents, watching videos or running multiple apps side by side.
The slim profile is just the beginning of the engineering story.
The outer display is protected by HONOR's Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield, while the inner display uses reinforced Ultra Thin Glass (UTG). Together, they address two common concerns for foldable buyers: screen durability and the visibility of the fold. HONOR has also introduced a 5,600-layer high-precision silicon nitride anti-reflective coating that reduces screen reflectivity to 1.5 per cent, helping improve visibility under bright sunlight and strong indoor lighting.
Equal attention has been paid to the hinge. Built from HONOR Super Steel with a tensile strength of 2,800MPa, it is reinforced with an AI-assisted cushioning system designed to absorb impact and distribute force during accidental drops. The hinge is rated for up to 500,000 folds, equivalent to opening and closing the device around 100 times a day for more than 13 years.
Durability extends beyond the folding mechanism. Magic V6 carries both IP68 and IP69 ratings, providing protection against dust, water immersion and high-pressure water jets —an uncommon combination in the foldable segment.
The displays are built with different roles in mind. The 6.52-inch cover screen offers a familiar smartphone experience for quick tasks, while the larger internal display creates space for productivity and entertainment without requiring a separate tablet.
Both AMOLED panels support adaptive refresh rates from 1Hz to 120Hz, allowing the display to adjust based on what's on screen. Peak brightness reaches 6,000 nits on the outer display and 5,000 nits on the inner display, improving visibility outdoors while also supporting HDR content. Eye-comfort technologies, including 4320Hz PWM dimming and TÜV Rheinland certifications, are designed to reduce flicker during extended viewing sessions.
Battery capacity has traditionally been one of the biggest trade-offs in foldable smartphones because of the limited internal space available. HONOR approaches the problem with a 6,660mAh silicon-carbon battery, currently one of the largest in a foldable device.
Combined with HONOR’s AI power management, the battery is designed to adapt energy consumption according to different usage scenarios, whether streaming video, multitasking or running demanding applications. Charging is handled through 80W wired SuperCharge or 66W wireless charging, while wireless reverse charging allows compatible accessories to draw power directly from the phone.
Performance is handled by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, built on a 3nm process and paired with LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.1 storage. The hardware combination supports demanding workloads, from graphics-intensive games to editing large files and running multiple applications simultaneously.
The foldable display becomes particularly useful when paired with HONOR's multitasking tools. Fast Flex activates split-screen mode with a folding gesture, while Multi-Flex allows three apps to run at the same time within a desktop-style layout. Users can review documents while participating in a video meeting and replying to messages without constantly switching between apps.
Artificial intelligence plays a supporting role throughout the software rather than remaining confined to a standalone assistant.
Running on MagicOS 10, Magic V6 includes AI agents that assist with settings, content creation and contextual actions. AI Meeting Pilot is designed to support meetings before, during and afterwards by recording conversations, generating structured summaries, highlighting action points and organising notes into chapters and mind maps for later review.
Google Gemini is also integrated into the experience, allowing users to interact through voice, text or images. Screen sharing during Gemini Live sessions enables contextual questions about what appears on the display, while connected apps can be used to manage schedules, create reminders or organise daily tasks.
One of the more distinctive aspects of Magic V6 is its ability to work across ecosystems.
HONOR has added support for iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch and AirPods through HONOR Share. Files can be transferred between devices with a tap, Mac displays can be extended on to the foldable screen and notifications can be synchronised across devices. Quick Share support also enables file transfers between Android and compatible Apple devices without requiring additional apps.
Photography is handled by the AI Falcon Camera System, comprising a 50MP main camera, a 64MP periscope telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation and 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. AI imaging tools such as Magic Color 2.0 adjust colour rendering in real time, while AI Image to Video 2.0 introduces on-device motion generation for supported content.
Rather than focusing on a single headline feature, Magic V6 brings together several upgrades that address the areas where foldable smartphones have traditionally faced the greatest scrutiny. A slimmer body houses a larger battery, reinforced materials are paired with water and dust resistance, and software takes advantage of the larger display through multitasking and productivity features supported by AI.
Taken together, these improvements position HONOR Magic V6 as a foldable designed not simply around the novelty of a flexible screen, but around the practical demands of everyday use.
HONOR Magic V6 is now available in Red, Gold, White, and Black through HONOR's official online store, HONOR Experience Stores, and authorised retailers across the UAE for Dh6,999 (16GB+512GB).
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.