HONOR Magic V6 hits market, with new standards of foldable performance

HONOR, a global AI device ecosystem company, has announced the open sale of the new HONOR Magic V6. Crafted for excellence, HONOR Magic V6 brings together ultra-slim design, flagship durability, powerful battery performance, intelligent AI experiences, and cross-ecosystem productivity in one advanced foldable smartphone.

After a successful pre-order phase, HONOR Magic V6 is now available through HONOR’s official online store and authorised retail partners. The all-new foldable is designed for users who expect more from their devices, from business productivity and travel to entertainment, creativity, and everyday multitasking.

The biggest battery in a foldable

At the heart of HONOR Magic V6 is a massive 6,660mAh HONOR silicon-carbon battery, the largest battery ever featured in a foldable smartphone supporting extended use of the device. The device also supports 80W Wired and 66W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge, giving users the flexibility to power up quickly and keep pace with demanding days. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform – the world’s first foldable with this chipset - the device delivers fast, smooth, and reliable performance for multitasking, productivity, entertainment, and everyday use.

The best protection in a foldable

Durability is central to the foldable experience, and HONOR Magic V6 is engineered to give users greater confidence in everyday use. Featuring HONOR Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield and HONOR Super Steel Hinge, tested for up to 500,000 folds, the device delivers a robust structure designed for long-term reliability. With IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance, HONOR Magic V6 is built to support users across different environments.

Smarter multitasking

HONOR Magic V6 elevates mobile productivity by transforming its expansive 7.95-inch foldable display into a smarter, more versatile workspace. With Fast Flex, users can activate split-screen mode through a simple folding motion, making it easier to activate their AI assistant and ask anything they need on the current app without the need to switch between apps.

Seamless connectivity across ecosystems

Breaking down ecosystem barriers, HONOR Magic V6 is designed to work seamlessly with iPhone, Mac, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Through HONOR Connect and HONOR Share, users can transfer files, receive notifications, and move between devices more easily, enabling a more connected workflow across different operating systems. The device also supports Quick Share for app-free file transfers between Android and compatible Apple devices.

Smarter everyday assistance

HONOR Magic V6 also comes with Google Gemini, allowing users to interact through text, voice, or image for assistance on the go. From schedules and to-do lists to questions about what appears on the camera or screen, Gemini helps users get things done more naturally.

Foldable-leading periscope telephoto performance

HONOR Magic V6 comes with an advanced periscope telephoto camera built for clear long-distance photos. It features a 64MP ultra-night periscope telephoto camera with a 1/2-inch sensor — the highest resolution currently found in foldable phones with this type of lens — so you can capture sharper details from far away and get better results in low light.

It also includes professional-grade CIPA 6.5 stabilisation, which helps reduce shakiness. This means clearer zoomed-in shots, steadier photos at events or on stage, and more reliable results in low-light situations where small movements can blur the image.

Price and availability

HONOR Magic V6 is now available in Red, Gold, White, and Black through HONOR's official online store, HONOR Experience Stores, and authorised retailers across the UAE for Dh6,999 (16GB+512GB).

For a limited time, customers purchasing HONOR Magic V6 will receive an exclusive HONOR Watch Fit worth Dh499 and HONOR VIP Care+, which includes six-month HONOR Care Screen Protection (worth Dh699), 12-month extended warranty (worth Dh349), and India, Pakistan and GCC Warranty Coverage.

Customers can also purchase HONOR Magic V6 with HONOR Magic Pen for an additional Dh349.

Availability, colours, and offers may vary by retailer while stocks last.