HONOR teases Magic V6 launch, highlighting premium design and innovation

Ultra-slim Magic V6 has long-lasting battery, seamless Apple cross-ecosystem connectivity
HONOR, a global AI device ecosystem company and foldable industry leader, has announced the upcoming launch of HONOR Magic V6, crafted for excellence. Combining flagship-grade durability, ultra-slim profile, long-lasting battery, and seamless Apple cross-ecosystem connectivity, HONOR Magic V6 elevates the foldable experience.
Equipped with intelligent AI agents and large-screen multitasking capabilities, it goes beyond a reliable smartphone to serve as a formidable real-world productivity tool.
HONOR Magic V6 boasts an impressively slim profile, measuring just 8.75mm when folded, and 4.0mm when unfolded (white version), with a lightweight design of around 219g, delivering an in-hand feel closer to a traditional slab smartphone than a conventional foldable.
This ultra-thin form factor makes zero compromises on durability. The outer display is reinforced by the HONOR Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield, while the inner display utilises UTG flexible glass for a near-zero crease visual experience
At its core is the HONOR Super Steel Hinge, featuring an industry-leading tensile strength of 2800 MPa. Reinforced by an AI-assisted bionic cushioning system, developed through thousands of simulations, the hinge structure effectively absorbs impact and evenly distributes force during accidental drops and everyday use.
Certified with IP68 and IP69 ratings, the Magic V6 offers flagship-level resistance to water, dust, and high-pressure sprays, a rarity in the foldable market.
The device also features a 6.52-inch outer display and a 7.95-inch inner foldable display, both supporting adaptive 1–120 Hz refresh rates. The outer display reaches a peak brightness of 6,000 nits, while the inner display hits 5,000 nits. Both screens feature advanced eye-comfort technologies, including 4320Hz PWM dimming, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience during extended use.
Equipped with a massive 6,660mAh HONOR Silicon-carbon Battery, Magic V6 houses the largest battery ever seen in a foldable smartphone. The device also supports 80W Wired and 66W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge, alongside Wireless Reverse Charging.
Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform with an advanced 3nm process, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, HONOR Magic V6 offers elite performance across gaming, multitasking, and productivity.
Running on MagicOS 10, Magic V6 offers HONOR’s most comprehensive AI experience yet. Its suite of HONOR AI Agents, including AI Settings Agent, AI Photos Agent, AI Suggestion, and AI Screen Suggestions, provides intuitive assistance across content creation, meeting workflows, intent recognition, and on-screen contextual actions.
In meeting scenarios, AI Meeting Pilot provides end-to-end support before, during, and after meetings, including intelligent reminders, real-time assistance, structured summaries, chapter-based review, and mind-map generation.
To maximise the inner display's potential, HONOR introduces Fast Flex, activating a dual split-screen mode via a simple folding motion, alongside PC-level Multi-Flex, putting an ultrawide monitor right in your pocket. Powered by a Vulkan graphics engine and desktop-grade architecture, it delivers PC-like smoothness across three simultaneous apps, effortlessly handling files over 1GB.
Breaking down ecosystem barriers, Magic V6 connects seamlessly with iPhone, Mac, AirPods, and Apple Watch via HONOR Share for one-tap file transfers, notification sharing, and dual-screen Mac workflows.
HONOR Magic V6 also works with Quick Share for app-free file transfers between Android and compatible Apple devices, making sharing easier, no matter the device you have.
HONOR Magic V6 with Google Gemini offers seamless interaction via text, voice, or image, with assistance on the go. Share your camera or screen in Gemini Live conversations to ask about anything you see, and manage your schedule, to-do list, or take action with connected apps. It also includes a three-month free trial of Google AI Pro, granting access to features like video generation with Veo 3.1, Nano Banana Pro image creation, Flow AI filmmaking, the NotebookLM research assistant, and 5TB of cloud storage.
HONOR AI Falcon Camera System features a 50MP Ultra-Light Sensitive Main Camera, a 64MP Ultra Sensing Periscope Telephoto Camera with CIPA 6.5-stop image stabilisation, and a 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera. AI-powered features, including Magic Color 2.0 and AI Image to Video 2.0, support real-time colour grading and on-device motion generation.
HONOR Magic V6 will be available in Red, Gold, White, and Black soon at an exciting price with complimentary gifts.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.