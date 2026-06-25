HONOR teases Magic V6 launch, highlighting premium design and innovation

HONOR, a global AI device ecosystem company and foldable industry leader, has announced the upcoming launch of HONOR Magic V6, crafted for excellence. Combining flagship-grade durability, ultra-slim profile, long-lasting battery, and seamless Apple cross-ecosystem connectivity, HONOR Magic V6 elevates the foldable experience.

Equipped with intelligent AI agents and large-screen multitasking capabilities, it goes beyond a reliable smartphone to serve as a formidable real-world productivity tool.

Uncompromising durability, ultra-slim design

HONOR Magic V6 boasts an impressively slim profile, measuring just 8.75mm when folded, and 4.0mm when unfolded (white version), with a lightweight design of around 219g, delivering an in-hand feel closer to a traditional slab smartphone than a conventional foldable.