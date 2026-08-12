HONOR announces the official availability of HONOR X7e Plus 5G

[4] The phone is not professionally water resistant. It is splash-proof, water-resistant and dust-proof under normal use. It has been tested under controlled laboratory conditions and reaches the IP69K level in accordance with ISO 20653:2023 standard, and reaches the IP68 and IP69 level in accordance IEC 60529 (international) standards. Splash, water, and dust resistances are not permanently effective, and the protective performance may decrease due to daily wear and tear.