HONOR announces the official availability of HONOR X7e Plus 5G

Built for demanding days with an 8100mAh battery, rugged durability and AI video tools
Dubai: HONOR, a global AI device ecosystem company, today announced the official open sale of the HONOR X7e Plus 5G, delivering exceptional battery life, industry-leading durability, and advanced AI features at an accessible price point. Designed for everyday users who need a reliable smartphone that can keep up with demanding days, the HONOR X7e Plus 5G sets a new benchmark for smartphones available within its range.
At the heart of the HONOR X7e Plus 5G is its massive 8100mAh battery[1], the largest battery in its category, engineered to keep up with demanding lifestyles from morning until night and beyond. The device also supports 45W HONOR [2]SuperCharge, allowing for fast and efficient power recovery whenever needed.
Built for real life, the HONOR X7e Plus 5G brings durability features rarely seen at this price point. The device offers up to 2.5m drop resistance, supported by an all-round drop protection architecture and backed by SGS [3]Premium Performance Certification with a 5-Star industry leading Drop Resistance rating.
The durability story continues with IP68, IP69 and IP69K water and dust resistance[4], helping the device withstand challenging everyday conditions including rain, dust, splash exposure, and even 1.5m water submersion.
Wet-hand Touch also helps the display remain responsive when users’ hands or the screen are damp, making it easier to continue navigating, messaging or answering calls when moisture gets in the way.
HONOR X7e Plus 5G introduces AI Image-to-Video 2.0[5], enabling users to transform still images into dynamic video content using natural language prompts and built-in templates. This next-generation feature unlocks new creative possibilities, allowing users to bring static memories to life in a more immersive, cinematic format.
Furthermore, the newly launched smartphone comes with a dedicated AI Button, separate from the power key, for quick access to smart tools. A double press instantly opens the camera - even from the lock screen - while customisable gestures allow users to launch apps or access features.
Beyond endurance and protection, the HONOR X7e Plus 5G delivers an intelligent user experience powered by MagicOS 10.0 based on Android 16.
The device comes equipped with a range of AI-powered productivity and creativity tools, including AI Translation, AI Image to Video 2.0, AI Eraser, AI Upscale, AI Notes, AI Recorder and Magic Portal, bringing flagship-level AI capabilities to more users.[6][7]
[1] The typical battery capacity is 8100mAh, and the rated battery capacity is 7900mAh.
[2] It supports maximum 45W wired charge, 45W HONOR charger and cable are required. Actual charging speed may vary depending on environmental conditions and other factors.
[3] This phone has obtained the Swiss SGS Premium Performance Certification for Drop&Crush Resistance, complying with SGS's reliability technical specifications. As a precision electronic product, there is still a risk of damage if the phone falls. Please be careful to avoid drops or collisions.
[4] The phone is not professionally water resistant. It is splash-proof, water-resistant and dust-proof under normal use. It has been tested under controlled laboratory conditions and reaches the IP69K level in accordance with ISO 20653:2023 standard, and reaches the IP68 and IP69 level in accordance IEC 60529 (international) standards. Splash, water, and dust resistances are not permanently effective, and the protective performance may decrease due to daily wear and tear.
[5] AI Image to Video feature will be upgraded via OTA. The actual performance may vary depending on specific usage scenarios and environmental conditions. Availability and specific terms of service, including free trial eligibility during the initial sales period, may differ by region. After the free trial period ends, continued usage may require payment. Please contact the HONOR customer service center or your local service provider for detailed information regarding supported regions, applicable fees, and eligibility for extended access based on actual usage frequency.
[6] Some features will be upgraded via OTA. The specific implementation effect may vary depending on the usage scenario, please refer to the actual experience. Certain features, applications, and services are only available for some models, regions and languages. Please refer to the actual situation.
[7] AI Image to Video feature will be upgraded via OTA. The actual performance may vary depending on specific usage scenarios and environmental conditions. Availability and specific terms of service, including free trial eligibility during the initial sales period, may differ by region. After the free trial period ends, continued usage may require payment. Please contact the HONOR customer service center or your local service provider for detailed information regarding supported regions, applicable fees, and eligibility for extended access based on actual usage frequency.