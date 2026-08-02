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Raj Kundra says rumours are more exciting than reality

Businessman-actor says he lets wild gossip run because it’s ‘more fun’ than truth

Last updated:
IANS
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Raj Kundra
Raj Kundra

Mumbai: Businessman and actor Raj Kundra has opened up about his approach towards the rumours and speculations surrounding him.

Sharing his thoughts on how he deals with gossip, he revealed that he often chooses not to deny every rumour because some of them are more entertaining than his actual life. Sharing a video of him, he wrote, “When I hear rumors about me, I don’t deny them because they’re way more interesting than my actual life!! #rumours #drama #life.” In the clip, Raj Kundra can be seen dressed in a white T-shirt paired with blue jeans and a white turban. The video also captures him making hilarious facial expressions.

Raj Kundra has been associated with several controversies over the years, including reports surrounding alleged financial issues and legal matters.

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Meanwhile, Raj Kundra is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, ‘The Great Punjab Robbery.’ Directed and written by Saurabh Varma, the film promises to deliver a unique cinematic experience, unlike anything previously seen in Punjabi cinema. The action-packed entertainer features a powerful ensemble cast, including Payal Rajput, Garvita Sadhwani, Mahabir Bhullar, Paramveer Singh, Ankit Sagar, Amit Behl, and Kulvir Sony.

'The Great Punjab Robbery' is all set to release in theatres worldwide on 7th August 2026.

Raj Kundra made his acting debut with Mehar in 2025. He shared screen space with Geeta Basra and Savita Bhatti. Directed by Rakesh Mehta, the film followed the journey of Karamjit, a farmer from rural Punjab who seeks redemption while trying to reunite with his family.

He was also part of the reality show “The Traitors,” an Indian adaptation of the Dutch series De Verraders, which was hosted by Karan Johar. Based on the format of the original show, the series featured a group of contestants competing in a strategic game similar to Mafia or Werewolf. A select group of participants, known as the “Traitors,” secretly worked to eliminate the “Innocents,” while the remaining contestants had to identify and vote out the Traitors to win the game.

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