Sharing his thoughts on how he deals with gossip, he revealed that he often chooses not to deny every rumour because some of them are more entertaining than his actual life. Sharing a video of him, he wrote, “When I hear rumors about me, I don’t deny them because they’re way more interesting than my actual life!! #rumours #drama #life.” In the clip, Raj Kundra can be seen dressed in a white T-shirt paired with blue jeans and a white turban. The video also captures him making hilarious facial expressions.