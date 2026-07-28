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UAE registers Sell Force International as first Indian family-owned company in family business registry

Move highlights drive to attract global family businesses and long-term investment

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Sell Force International, part of the Dubai-based Raj Group, has been registered as the first Indian family-owned company to join the country's Unified Family Business Registry. The registration certificate was presented by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism Minister, to Dr Mustafa Saasa, Chairman and Managing Director of the Raj Group of Companies.
Sell Force International, part of the Dubai-based Raj Group, has been registered as the first Indian family-owned company to join the country's Unified Family Business Registry. The registration certificate was presented by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism Minister, to Dr Mustafa Saasa, Chairman and Managing Director of the Raj Group of Companies.
WAM

Dubai: The Ministry of Economy and Tourism has registered Sell Force International, a subsidiary of the Dubai-based Raj Group, as the first Indian family-owned company to join the country's Unified Family Business Registry, underscoring the UAE's efforts to strengthen its position as a global hub for family enterprises.

The company completed its registration under Federal Decree-Law No. 37 of 2022 on Family Businesses. The registration certificate was presented by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism Minister, to Dr Mustafa Saasa, Chairman and Managing Director of the Raj Group of Companies.

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Bin Touq said the registration reflected the success of the UAE's legislative and economic policies in attracting family-owned businesses by providing an integrated legal and institutional framework that supports long-term sustainability, stronger governance and smooth succession across generations.

He said the addition of the first Indian family-owned company to the registry demonstrated growing confidence in the UAE's business environment and the flexibility of its legal framework. Family businesses account for around 60 per cent of the country's gross domestic product, employ about 80 per cent of the workforce and represent nearly 90 per cent of private-sector companies, he added.

Dr Saasa described the registration as a significant milestone for the group, saying it recognised the UAE's supportive environment for the growth and continuity of family businesses.

Founded on the legacy of Sassa Trading, established in Dubai in 1958, Sell Force International has grown into a diversified business operating across construction materials, sustainability solutions, real estate, human capital, industrial products, cosmetics and business services. The company operates across the Middle East, Africa and India.

The registration comes as the UAE continues to strengthen its role as a regional centre for family businesses. According to Forbes Middle East's 2026 ranking of the Arab world's 100 most powerful family businesses, the UAE is home to 31 companies on the list, including four of the top 10.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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