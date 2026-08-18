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Ananya Raj’s family reveals month‑late death, asks for privacy as fans mourn

Ananya Raj’s peaceful passing and delayed announcement spark tributes, questions

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Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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AICWA pays tribute to late actress Ananya Raj: Loss for the entire film fraternity
AICWA pays tribute to late actress Ananya Raj: Loss for the entire film fraternity

Actress Ananya Raj, known for films including Ghost, 7 Hours to Go and Thaggede Le, has died, with her family revealing the news nearly a month after her passing.

According to a statement shared by her family, Raj died peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of July 15, 2026.

The news was kept private for several weeks before her family publicly confirmed her death and asked fans and well-wishers to respect their privacy.

The delayed announcement has now put the actress back in the spotlight, prompting an outpouring of condolences from fans and members of the film industry.

Why was Ananya Raj’s death announced a month later?

Raj's family did not give a reason for waiting several weeks before making the news public. Their statement, however, made it clear that they are seeking privacy while dealing with their loss.

The family also revealed that the actress had been experiencing physical and mental health difficulties for more than a year, describing how she faced those challenges with strength.

“She was a strong-spirited girl and lived like a Queen. Baccha, your absence will be dearly felt. We urge all of you to pray for her soul. And in these trying times, we wish to maintain privacy and quietitude,” the statement read.

The family did not disclose a specific medical diagnosis or cause of death beyond saying that Raj died peacefully in her sleep.

Ananya Raj’s final Instagram post resurfaces

Following news of her death, attention has also turned to Raj’s social media presence, with her final Instagram post resurfacing among fans mourning the actress.

The renewed interest in her posts comes as many followers grapple with the fact that her death occurred weeks before it became public knowledge.

Film industry pays tribute

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also mourned Raj, offering condolences to her family and loved ones.

The organisation remembered her as a young talent whose journey had ended far too soon.

“The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones. We pray that the departed soul finds eternal peace and that her family receives the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss,” AICWA said.

“Ananya Raj will always be remembered. Her journey may have ended, but her memories will live on forever.”

Who was Ananya Raj?

Raj worked in Hindi as well as regional cinema and appeared in films and music videos.

She made her Bollywood debut in the 2016 thriller 7 Hours to Go before appearing in The Final Exit in 2017.

She was later seen in the 2019 horror thriller Ghost and expanded her career into Telugu cinema with the 2022 suspense thriller Thaggede Le, directed by Srinivas Raju and also featuring Naveen Chandra, Divya Pillai and P Ravi Shankar.

Raj was also associated with the trilingual project Madrasi Gang.

Her sudden death and the family's decision to grieve privately before making it public has now prompted renewed interest in her life and work.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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