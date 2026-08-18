Ananya Raj’s family reveals month‑late death, asks for privacy as fans mourn

Ananya Raj’s peaceful passing and delayed announcement spark tributes, questions
Actress Ananya Raj, known for films including Ghost, 7 Hours to Go and Thaggede Le, has died, with her family revealing the news nearly a month after her passing.
According to a statement shared by her family, Raj died peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of July 15, 2026.
The news was kept private for several weeks before her family publicly confirmed her death and asked fans and well-wishers to respect their privacy.
The delayed announcement has now put the actress back in the spotlight, prompting an outpouring of condolences from fans and members of the film industry.
Raj's family did not give a reason for waiting several weeks before making the news public. Their statement, however, made it clear that they are seeking privacy while dealing with their loss.
The family also revealed that the actress had been experiencing physical and mental health difficulties for more than a year, describing how she faced those challenges with strength.
“She was a strong-spirited girl and lived like a Queen. Baccha, your absence will be dearly felt. We urge all of you to pray for her soul. And in these trying times, we wish to maintain privacy and quietitude,” the statement read.
The family did not disclose a specific medical diagnosis or cause of death beyond saying that Raj died peacefully in her sleep.
Following news of her death, attention has also turned to Raj’s social media presence, with her final Instagram post resurfacing among fans mourning the actress.
The renewed interest in her posts comes as many followers grapple with the fact that her death occurred weeks before it became public knowledge.
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also mourned Raj, offering condolences to her family and loved ones.
The organisation remembered her as a young talent whose journey had ended far too soon.
“The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones. We pray that the departed soul finds eternal peace and that her family receives the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss,” AICWA said.
“Ananya Raj will always be remembered. Her journey may have ended, but her memories will live on forever.”
Raj worked in Hindi as well as regional cinema and appeared in films and music videos.
She made her Bollywood debut in the 2016 thriller 7 Hours to Go before appearing in The Final Exit in 2017.
She was later seen in the 2019 horror thriller Ghost and expanded her career into Telugu cinema with the 2022 suspense thriller Thaggede Le, directed by Srinivas Raju and also featuring Naveen Chandra, Divya Pillai and P Ravi Shankar.
Raj was also associated with the trilingual project Madrasi Gang.
Her sudden death and the family's decision to grieve privately before making it public has now prompted renewed interest in her life and work.