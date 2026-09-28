Indian influencer Nidhi Tiwari, with 1.6m followers, dies by suicide at 30

Dubai: Indian influencer Nidhi Tiwari, who had a combined following of about 1.6 million on Facebook and Instagram, has died by suicide at the age of 30, Indian media reports said.

According to local reports, Tiwari had ambitions of entering the film industry and had been pursuing opportunities through modelling, events and digital content creation. Her social media presence also reflected her interest in entertainment and fashion.

She gained further recognition after winning the Miss Pretty India title in 2024. The achievement helped raise her profile beyond Singrauli as she sought to build a career in modelling and acting.

Tiwari had around 900,000 followers on Facebook and nearly 700,000 on Instagram, making her one of the better-known social media personalities from the Vindhya region. Her posts regularly attracted thousands of reactions, while some of her videos reached millions of viewers.

News of Tiwari’s death prompted an outpouring of grief on social media, where followers posted tributes and condolence messages. Many remembered her rise from Singrauli to a wider audience and her efforts to establish herself in modelling and entertainment.

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