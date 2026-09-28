Indian influencer Nidhi Tiwari, with 1.6m followers, dies by suicide at 30

Miss Pretty India 2024 winner was pursuing modelling and acting career
Dubai: Indian influencer Nidhi Tiwari, who had a combined following of about 1.6 million on Facebook and Instagram, has died by suicide at the age of 30, Indian media reports said.
Tiwari, a resident of Singrauli district in Madhya Pradesh, was found hanging at her home in the Bhusa Mod area on Saturday, according to the reports.
Family members rushed her to hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.
Tiwari had around 900,000 followers on Facebook and nearly 700,000 on Instagram, making her one of the better-known social media personalities from the Vindhya region. Her posts regularly attracted thousands of reactions, while some of her videos reached millions of viewers.
She gained further recognition after winning the Miss Pretty India title in 2024. The achievement helped raise her profile beyond Singrauli as she sought to build a career in modelling and acting.
According to local reports, Tiwari had ambitions of entering the film industry and had been pursuing opportunities through modelling, events and digital content creation. Her social media presence also reflected her interest in entertainment and fashion.
Her family told local media that Tiwari had been speaking to someone on the phone on Saturday evening before her death.
Police, however, have cautioned against drawing conclusions about what led to her death and said the events preceding it remain under investigation.
Investigators are examining her call records, digital activity and other evidence as they seek to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.
Morwa police station in-charge Dr Gyanendra Singh said officers were gathering information from Tiwari’s family, acquaintances and others connected to the case.
Police said a clearer picture was expected to emerge as the investigation progressed.
News of Tiwari’s death prompted an outpouring of grief on social media, where followers posted tributes and condolence messages. Many remembered her rise from Singrauli to a wider audience and her efforts to establish herself in modelling and entertainment.
Her death has also drawn particular attention in her home district, where her large online following had made her a prominent local social media personality.