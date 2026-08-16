Pakistani TikTok star, 28, with 1.3m followers shot dead; sister injured

Family alleges financial dispute after influencer killed in car shooting
A 28-year-old Pakistani TikTok content creator with more than one million followers was shot dead in Taxila, near Islamabad. According to her family’s police complaint, two unidentified men allegedly opened fire on the car she was travelling in with her siblings.
Local media reports identified the victim as Shamso Bibi, also known as Ayesha Gilamana. Police have registered a murder case following a complaint filed by her father, Fazal Sahibzada.
According to Daily Pakistan and local media reports, the shooting took place on August 14.
Bibi’s father told police that his daughter received a phone call from a man identified as Kashif, also known as “Kashi”, who asked her to come outside the family home.
Bibi then left with her 15-year-old sister, Aseema, and her brother, Naimatullah. They were travelling in a car when two unidentified men on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire near a petrol station.
A bullet struck Bibi in the neck, killing her at the scene, according to the complaint. The shooting reportedly caused the car to lose control and collide with another vehicle, seriously injuring Aseema.
According to reports, Bibi’s father told police that his daughter had financial dealings with two individuals identified as Kausar and Javed, also known as Shaheen.
Reports said he alleged that Bibi had received threats over demands for repayment and had previously filed a complaint against the two men in Islamabad. He also expressed suspicion that they may have been involved in the killing or arranged the attack through others, while raising questions over Kashif’s role following the phone call made shortly before Bibi left home.
The allegations are part of the police complaint and have not been independently verified.
Bibi had been creating TikTok videos for around three to four years, according to her father, and had built a following of about 1.3 million.
Her brother Rehmatullah told media that the account had accumulated more than 30 million likes before the family deactivated it following her death. The report said it was unable to independently locate Bibi’s official TikTok account.
Police registered a case under Sections 302, 324, 109 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code, covering murder, attempted murder, abetment and acts allegedly carried out by several people with a shared intention.
Investigators are expected to focus on identifying the two gunmen, establishing the motive and examining the alleged financial dispute and the phone call that preceded the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing, and the allegations made by the victim’s family have yet to be proven in court.
With inputs from Agencies