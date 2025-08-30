GOLD/FOREX
WORLD
Teen driver livestreams 200km/h TikTok stunt, kills two Pakistanis in Baghdad

Investigations underway as families of the dead and injured demand justice

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Dubai: A 16-year-old boy in Baghdad has been accused of killing two Pakistani nationals and injuring three Iraqis after stealing his father’s car, livestreaming his high-speed drive on TikTok, and crashing into a group of people on a side street, Iraqi authorities and witnesses said.

The incident took place near the Al Shu’ala district. Video footage, now widely shared online, shows the car racing at more than 200km/h before ploughing into pedestrians sitting or gathering by the roadside.

Witnesses said the teenager’s friends were cheering and clapping as he accelerated along an empty stretch of road moments before the crash.

One survivor told local media the impact came without warning: “I only heard the sound of the brakes and then the crash. My ear was injured — it needed eight stitches.”

The driver’s father reportedly told families of the victims that his son had taken the car keys without his knowledge.

The Pakistani embassy in Baghdad confirmed it had lodged a legal complaint and appointed a representative to pursue the victims’ rights.

Iraqi authorities said investigations are ongoing, as families of the dead and injured demand justice for what they described as a “TikTok stunt turned deadly.”

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
