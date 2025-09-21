Pakistani teen TikTok star murder case: Suspect indicted

Hayat was arrested on June 3, a day after Sana was shot at her residence in Islamabad’s G-13 sector. According to an FIR filed by Sana’s mother, Farzana Yousaf, a man entered their home with a pistol and shot her daughter intentionally. Authorities later recovered the weapon and Sana’s phone, which Hayat had taken to erase evidence, according to media reports.