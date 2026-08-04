Shooting on film is back, and it's becoming advertising's most coveted craft

It also says something about where Dubai itself is headed. The city's production landscape is shifting fast, no longer just a backdrop for other people's campaigns, but a genuine hub in its own right. International directors, DPs, and colorists are relocating here, drawn by the pace of the market and the ambition of the work being greenlit. At the same time, regional production houses aren't just keeping up, they're setting the pace, pushing for the same craft and rigor you'd expect from London or Los Angeles, but with a distinctly local point of view. Choosing to shoot on film, in a region with no labs and no shortcuts, is part of that same ambition: a willingness to do things the harder, better way.