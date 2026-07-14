That solved the sound. It created a new problem entirely: an object that size, sitting between two actors, blocks their eyeline completely. Nolan's crew built a system of mirrors instead, angled so that an actor on one side of the blimp could look into a mirror reflecting a second mirror on the other side, and see their scene partner as if the camera were not there at all. Anne Hathaway has described it as "truly ingenious," insisting it never felt like acting around a machine.