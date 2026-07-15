Christopher Nolan’s IMAX epic The Odyssey poised to deliver UAE’s biggest summer box-office event

From Oppenheimer to The Odyssey, Nolan powers UAE’s box-office comeback this summer
Dubai: After Hollywood found fresh box-office momentum with surprise original hit Obsession and blockbuster winners including The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Michael and Toy Story 5, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey looks poised to give UAE cinemas their biggest theatrical event of the summer.
The excitement is already palpable. When Gulf News staffer checked bookings for Thursday's 9am IMAX screening, the show was nearly sold out well before release, an impressive feat for an early morning weekday screening.
Premium-format shows across Dubai starting from Dh75 are also witnessing strong demand, underlining Nolan's rare ability to turn a film release into a cinematic event this summer.
That couldn't come at a better time. After navigating years of strikes, production delays and uneven box-office performances, Hollywood has slowly regained its footing. But exhibitors have still been waiting for the kind of film that persuades audiences to leave their sofas, splurge on IMAX tickets and experience a story on the biggest screen possible.
Few filmmakers inspire that level of loyalty quite like Christopher Nolan. From The Dark Knight trilogy and Inception to Interstellar and the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer, Nolan has built a reputation for creating immersive cinematic spectacles.
With The Odyssey, he fulfils a long-held ambition by shooting an entire feature using IMAX film cameras, delivering what he describes as his most immersive and expansive cinematic experience yet.
Adapted from Homer's legendary epic and filmed across six countries, The Odyssey boasts an enviable ensemble cast led by Matt Damon as Odysseus, alongside Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Jon Bernthal and Elliot Page.
Adding to the anticipation was the film's extensive global promotional campaign, including a high-profile India tour that acknowledged the country's growing importance as a theatrical market.
For UAE exhibitors and movie-mad fans, The Odyssey represents more than just another blockbuster release. If early bookings are any indication, Nolan may once again have created the kind of event film that reminds audiences why some stories are simply meant to be experienced in a cinema.
Plus, the confidence isn't unfounded. Nolan's films have collectively grossed more than $6 billion at the global box office, while his last release, Oppenheimer, earned nearly $1 billion worldwide and went on to win seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.
With The Odyssey already generating exceptional advance bookings in the UAE, exhibitors will be hoping lightning strikes twice.
Read our review soon.