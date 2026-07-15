GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Christopher Nolan’s IMAX epic The Odyssey poised to deliver UAE’s biggest summer box-office event

From Oppenheimer to The Odyssey, Nolan powers UAE’s box-office comeback this summer

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A still from The Odyssey
A still from The Odyssey

Dubai: After Hollywood found fresh box-office momentum with surprise original hit Obsession and blockbuster winners including The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Michael and Toy Story 5, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey looks poised to give UAE cinemas their biggest theatrical event of the summer.

The excitement is already palpable. When Gulf News staffer checked bookings for Thursday's 9am IMAX screening, the show was nearly sold out well before release, an impressive feat for an early morning weekday screening.

Premium-format shows across Dubai starting from Dh75 are also witnessing strong demand, underlining Nolan's rare ability to turn a film release into a cinematic event this summer.

That couldn't come at a better time. After navigating years of strikes, production delays and uneven box-office performances, Hollywood has slowly regained its footing. But exhibitors have still been waiting for the kind of film that persuades audiences to leave their sofas, splurge on IMAX tickets and experience a story on the biggest screen possible.

Few filmmakers inspire that level of loyalty quite like Christopher Nolan. From The Dark Knight trilogy and Inception to Interstellar and the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer, Nolan has built a reputation for creating immersive cinematic spectacles.

With The Odyssey, he fulfils a long-held ambition by shooting an entire feature using IMAX film cameras, delivering what he describes as his most immersive and expansive cinematic experience yet.

Adapted from Homer's legendary epic and filmed across six countries, The Odyssey boasts an enviable ensemble cast led by Matt Damon as Odysseus, alongside Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Jon Bernthal and Elliot Page.

Adding to the anticipation was the film's extensive global promotional campaign, including a high-profile India tour that acknowledged the country's growing importance as a theatrical market.

For UAE exhibitors and movie-mad fans, The Odyssey represents more than just another blockbuster release. If early bookings are any indication, Nolan may once again have created the kind of event film that reminds audiences why some stories are simply meant to be experienced in a cinema.

Plus, the confidence isn't unfounded. Nolan's films have collectively grossed more than $6 billion at the global box office, while his last release, Oppenheimer, earned nearly $1 billion worldwide and went on to win seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.

With The Odyssey already generating exceptional advance bookings in the UAE, exhibitors will be hoping lightning strikes twice.

Read our review soon.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
hollywood

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Svínafellsjökull in Iceland

Inside The Odyssey's real filming locations

5m read
Landing in cinemas on July 16, it is the first feature film in history shot entirely on IMAX film cameras, a format so demanding that entire departments had to invent new equipment just to make it work.

How Nolan made The Odyssey on IMAX making history

4m read
Croatia's midfielder Mario Pasalic and Croatia's forward #09 Andrej Kramaric celebrate after winning Croatia's forward #11 Ante Budimir the 2026 World Cup Group L football match between Panama and Croatia at the Toronto Stadium in Toronto on June 23, 2026.

Panama out of World Cup after 1-0 defeat to Croatia

1m read
Telegram messaging app CEO and co-founder Pavel Durov watches the bantamweight bout between Russia’s Said Nurmagomedov and US' Mario Bautista at UFC 321 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 25, 2025.

Telegram CEO slams India's ban on the app as a mistake

3m read