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Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland touch down in Mumbai for The Odyssey premiere

The Indian paparazzi captured Tom Holland at Mumbai airport

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Tom Holland has arrived in Mumbai for The Odyssey promotions
Tom Holland has arrived in Mumbai for The Odyssey promotions
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Christopher Nolan has officially touched down in Mumbai, and he's not alone. Ahead of the Indian premiere of The Odyssey, the Oscar-winning filmmaker was seen arriving at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel alongside his wife and producing partner, Emma Thomas. Joining the excitement was Spider-Man star Tom Holland, who also made his way to the hotel after landing in the city.

The Mumbai event marks a milestone for Nolan fans, as The Odyssey becomes the acclaimed director's first film to receive a dedicated India premiere.

Paparazzi captured Tom Holland at Mumbai airport before he headed to the Taj Mahal Palace. As he entered the hotel, the actor paused to acknowledge photographers gathered outside, flashing a quick wave before going in.

Christopher Nolan arrived separately with Emma Thomas, with more Hollywood names expected to join the celebrations. Reports suggest the film's lead actor, Matt Damon, is also set to arrive in Mumbai for the high-profile premiere.

The Odyssey makes India a key stop

The film will premiere in Mumbai on July 10 and 11, just days ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on July 17. Nolan and members of the cast are expected to take part in promotional events and media interactions during their visit.

Adapted from Homer's legendary Greek epic, The Odyssey follows Odysseus (Matt Damon) as he attempts to return home after the Trojan War, facing gods, monsters and impossible trials along the way. The cast also features Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron.

Nolan on the film's enormous hype

Speaking recently about the intense anticipation surrounding the film, Nolan acknowledged that the audience will ultimately decide its fate.

"The audience tells you what it is... The audience tells you what it is. And that means that for us, this is an exciting moment, but a very frightening moment, because it’s real. There’s nothing to hide behind. We made this film for a theatrical audience, and it goes out in the world as that. And we’ll see what the world makes of it," he told Associated Press.

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