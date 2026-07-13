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Inside the 108-year-old Mumbai cafe where Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland and Matt Damon enjoyed chai and bun maska

Olympia Coffee House has held on to its old-world character, undeterred by modern gloss

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Over decades, Colaba has transformed around it, but Olympia has held on to its old-world character
Over decades, Colaba has transformed around it, but Olympia has held on to its old-world character

A cup of chai, a bun maska and a slice of old Mumbai charm for the wearied soul.

That's what Olympia Coffee spot means to most of the residents in Mumbai: The cafe has welcomed generations of Mumbai, from taxi drivers and office-goers to tourists exploring South Mumbai’s heritage lanes.

Recently, it found itself hosting some unexpected guests: Hollywood stars Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland and Matt Damon, who dropped by the eatery during their Mumbai visit for the premiere of The Odyssey.

Universal Pictures India shared a glimpse of the visit, showing the trio enjoying a simple Mumbai cafe experience,sipping chai served in classic glass cups and sharing the much-loved bun maska.

A century-old Colaba institution

Established in 1918 by Syed Mohammed Merab, Olympia Coffee House began as a neighbourhood establishment serving food alongside everyday provisions. Originally known as Olympia Coffee House and Stores, the Colaba institution sold items such as biscuits, sweets and household essentials before evolving into one of Mumbai’s popular cafes.

In the 1950s, Merab transferred ownership of the business to four employees, Abdul Rahim Suleiman, Abdul Rahim Choudhary, Ghulam Rasool and Wali Mohammed. Their families have since continued running the cafe, preserving a legacy that has survived generations of change in Colaba.

Over decades, Colaba has transformed around it, but Olympia has held on to its old-world character. Its simple interiors, wooden counters and marble-topped tables preserve the old Mumbai, untouched by the modern glossiness.

A quaint cafe

The menu remains rooted in classic Indian cafe fare, with favourites including mutton masala fry, keema pav, biryani, kebabs, seafood dishes, egg preparations, dal gosht and its signature bun maska.

For many visitors, a stop at Olympia is incomplete without chai and bun maska. The reviews will say the same.

Even Nolan, Holland and Damon kept it simple

Despite arriving with security and drawing crowds outside the cafe, the Hollywood trio’s visit remained refreshingly low-key. According to Olympia’s manager Inayat Maredia, the team arrived earlier in the afternoon, but staff initially did not realise the scale of their guests’ fame, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Maredia told the outet that the actors spent only around 10 to 15 minutes at the cafe, enjoying light snacks before leaving as crowds began gathering outside.

A survivor with stories of its own

Olympia Coffee House has witnessed Mumbai’s changing landscape, including surviving the 26/11 attacks in 2008. During the attacks, when gunfire erupted near neighbouring Leopold Cafe, staff reportedly pulled down the shutters and kept customers safely inside until authorities helped evacuate them.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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