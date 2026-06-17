While this will be Nolan's first Indian premiere, it is far from his first visit to the country. He came to Mumbai in 2018 as part of the Reframing the Future of Film campaign, focused on preserving celluloid film, a cause he remains passionate about. During that trip he met Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Shah Rukh Khan to discuss film preservation. Nolan has also shot on location in India before, filming portions of The Dark Knight Rises with Christian Bale at Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur, and returning in 2019 to shoot key sequences of Tenet in Mumbai, a film that also featured Indian actors Dimple Kapadia and Denzil Smith.