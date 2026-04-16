Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey Footage leaks: Why fans are calling it a 'historical achievement'

Featuring an all-star cast and shot entirely in IMAX The Odyssey is changing the game
Dubai: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has officially stepped into full-scale blockbuster territory after a striking showcase at CinemaCon 2026, where Universal Pictures offered exhibitors a first extended look at what is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious films of the decade.
At the Caesars Palace presentation in Las Vegas, Christopher Nolan introduced new footage from his adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic, starring Matt Damon as Odysseus.
The director described the story as something that has “fascinated generation after generation for 3,000 years,” adding that for him, “it’s not a story, it’s the story.” The footage shown reportedly included sequences of the Trojan Horse and a tense nighttime infiltration of Troy.
The Odyssey brings together one of Nolan’s largest casts to date. Alongside Matt Damon, the film includes Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, and Charlize Theron, among others, with Theron revealed in recent footage as the mystical figure Calypso.
When speaking on the cast “It will be quicker for me to tell you, who isn’t in The Odyssey” he said.
The film follows Odysseus’ long journey home after the Trojan War, reimagining encounters with iconic mythological figures such as Circe, the Cyclops Polyphemus, and the sirens, while also focusing on his drive to reunite with his wife Penelope.
One of the biggest talking points from CinemaCon was Nolan’s technical approach. The Odyssey is the first feature film ever shot entirely on IMAX film cameras.
Nolan reportedly described the project as a long-held ambition, something he has wanted to achieve since he was a teenager. The production also spans multiple countries, including Greece, Morocco, Italy, Iceland, and Scotland.
Fans online are beyond excited, many saying that this could be historical. 'I have no words for what's coming. Nolan's going to make history again. Hype through the roof.' Shared one user on X.
Universal has set The Odyssey for theatrical release on July 17, 2026, making it a major summer release.