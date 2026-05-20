Modern Family stars Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould spark buzz after moving in together: 'Our own little reboot'

The Alex and Luke dynamic continues off-screen with a surprising new twist
Dubai: More than six years after Modern Family wrapped its 11-season run, two of its most memorable “siblings” are still sharing screen-life chemistry just this time, off-camera and under the same roof.
Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould, who played Alex and Luke Dunphy on the hit ABC sitcom, have quietly turned their long-running on-screen sibling bond into a real-life living arrangement, sparking a wave of nostalgia among fans who grew up watching the show.
According to Winter, in a recent interview with People, she revealed that she currently splits time between Nashville and California, where she rents a house with Gould. “It’s funny because I spend more time out here now, and I rent a house with Nolan” she shared.
On Modern Family, Alex Dunphy (Winter) and Luke Dunphy (Gould) were written as opposites, Alex the overachieving, academically driven middle child, and Luke the chaotic, lovable younger brother. Off-screen, however, their connection has remained surprisingly steady since childhood.
Winter has previously described Gould as one of her closest friends from the show, noting that their relationship evolved naturally after growing up together on set. Gould, who joined the series at just 10 years old, has also remained closely tied to his former castmates.
Their current living situation reportedly came together after a personal shift in Winter’s life, following her breakup with longtime partner Luke Benward in 2025.
Rather than making a dramatic change, she leaned on an old friend and co-star, something fans have been quick to interpret as a full-circle Modern Family moment.
What captured attention is how Winter describe their home life. She joked that people often ask about a Modern Family revival, but she’s already living a version of it every day with Gould. “It’s like we’re having our own little Modern Family reboot,” she said, referring to their casual routine of hanging out, watching TV, and simply coexisting as roommates in Los Angeles.
Social media posts have been flooded with comments asking for an actual reboot, with many pointing out that Alex and Luke being roommates in 2026 feels like the most on-brand continuation of the series possible.