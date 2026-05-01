Star Wars watchlist: Best films and series on Disney+ from the Skywalker saga to The Mandalorian

Star Wars: The Last Jedi : This chapter pushes the story into uncharted territory as Rey seeks to understand the Force by tracking down a reclusive Luke Skywalker on a remote island. While Resistance heroes face devastating odds, the film delivers some of the most shocking revelations and stunning visuals in the franchise.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: As the grand finale to the nine-film saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker centres on a final battle for freedom where the fate of the galaxy hangs in the balance as old conflicts resurface and new legends are born. The story follows Rey (Daisy Ridley) as she seeks to understand her destiny while the Resistance heroes, including former stormtrooper Finn (John Boyega) and ace pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), face devastating odds against the First Order. As old enemies return from the shadows, the journey leads to a definitive, lightning-filled confrontation on a cinematic scale, bringing the landmark Skywalker saga to its conclusion. This chapter serves as a high-stakes race for freedom, featuring the return of characters like Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and the legacy of Han Solo, ensuring that the story of a new generation of heroes ends in a final showdown.