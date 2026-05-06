The filming has begun for the Prime Video series
Lights, camera, and... maintain boundaries.
Production has officially kicked off for the The Summer I Turned Pretty movie, but it seems some fans are turning the heat up a little too high. Prime Video is once again asking the fandom to take a collective deep breath and a step back from social media.
This isn’t the streamer’s first problem with Cousins chaos. Before season three dropped last summer, they had to post a PSA asking fans to "keep the conversation kind" and skip the online harassment. Now that filming for the finale is underway, the excitement has hit the streets.
After a flood of leaked footage featuring Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno began circulating, the show’s official account posted a "privacy please" message written in the sand.
"We love the excitement, but sharing locations and visiting set disrupts filming and creates real safety concerns for our cast and crew," the caption read. "We’re working hard to create a protected bubble to make the best movie possible. Please help us protect the magic of Cousins until it’s ready to be shared."
Series creator Jenny Han also hopped on Instagram Stories to remind everyone that while we all want to see Belly’s final milestone, spoilers and set-crashing are creating quite the distraction.
"When people come to set, film, and share videos, it disrupts the work. It makes it harder for actors to get into character and causes unnecessary anxiety for them. We often have to stop production to clear crowds from the shot, which breaks the crew's focus," Han wrote. "This story means a lot to me, and I know it means a lot to you, too. I want to give you the best version of this movie. Please help protect our process."
In September, Prime Video revealed that the much-loved series based on Jenny Han’s bestselling book trilogy would not end with season three as originally expected. Instead, the story will conclude with a feature film.
“There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due,” Han said in a press release. “I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans.”
While details about the film remain under wraps, excitement among fans is already building. Over the past few days, videos and photos from the North Carolina set have surfaced online, with stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman and Rain Spencer all reportedly spotted filming.
About The Summer I turned Pretty
At its core, the series is a sun-drenched coming-of-age drama centered on Isabel Belly Conklin and her summers at Cousins Beach. The story follows Belly as she sheds her 'little sister' persona and finds herself caught in a messy, heart-wrenching love triangle with the two brothers she’s grown up with: The moody, soulful Conrad and the charming, reliable Jeremiah. It’s all about first loves, guilt, family secrets, and the bittersweet reality of growing up, all set against a coastal backdrop.