Prime Video India apologises to user after engagement ring backlash with Summer I Turned Pretty reference

A user had shared a photo of her happy moment on the micro-blogging site

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Lola Tung played the role of Belly in the show.
Recently, Prime Video India faced intense backlash for allegedly mocking a Twitter user’s engagement. The user had shared a photo of her ring, and the streaming platform responded with a screenshot from The Summer I Turned Pretty, showing the character Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) proposing to Belly (Lola Tung). The caption implied that the engagement ring was too small to see. Considering the passionate fandoms and bullying instances, the backlash was swift.

Fans quickly reacted with outrage, arguing that a platform of Prime Video’s stature should never involve itself in someone’s personal love story. Savannah Monroe, the user, tweeted: “When a huge streaming platform puts out a mean-spirited tweet about one of the happiest moments in your life, inviting harassment in droves.”

The controversy spilled over to the show’s fandoms. Some blamed creator Jenny Han, while others defended her, emphasizing she had no role in the tweet. Heated debates erupted between Conrad-Belly and Jeremiah-Belly fans over who deserved to be “endgame,” with many pointing out that the feud missed the bigger.

Prime Video responded with an apology: “Our recent tweet caused hurt and that’s not okay. We removed it and are taking steps to ensure our content reflects our values of inclusivity. We’ll do better from here on.”

The final season of The Summer I turned Pretty wrapped up in September this year. The show focuses on Isabelle, called Belly (Lola Tung), and her constant dilemmas as she struggles to choose between two brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
