Karan Johar joins fans in ranting about The Summer I Turned Pretty: 'Why does Belly annoy me so much?'

The series ended on a finale that drew much ire from fans

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Belly spends most of the series torn between two ridiculously good-looking brothers, Jeremiah and Conrad, and viewers have had enough of the back-and-forth.
If The Summer I Turned Pretty made you yell at your screen, you’re not alone — a million others (and now Karan Johar) are right there with you. The character Belly has become one of the internet’s favourite targets of frustration — which, to be fair, is a testament to how brilliantly Lola Tung plays her.

Why the collective outrage? Belly spends most of the series torn between two ridiculously good-looking brothers, Jeremiah and Conrad, and viewers have had enough of the back-and-forth. The show has been the subject of endless online debates, with Reddit split into warring factions: Team Jeremiah and Team Conrad.

And now KJo has entered the chat. In a cheeky late-night Instagram story, he confessed:

“Random midnight thought, a serious burning question that’s keeping me up at nights and distracting my focus, but why does Belly annoy me so much?”

Honestly, KJo, we would all like to know. In the series, Belly has always been in love with Conrad, her moody childhood friend who spends an entire summer hot-and-cold with her — until it’s revealed that his mother is dying of cancer. While he pushes her away, Belly decides to give Jeremiah a chance, igniting the love triangle that fuels the next three seasons.

But the choice is clear, and the show has wrapped up. Sorry, folks. It’s messy. It’s dramatic. It’s infuriating. And yes, it’s getting a movie adaptation.

