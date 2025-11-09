Why Karan Johar will never invite Virat Kohli for Koffee With Karan

The Rahul-Pandya episode backlash left a lasting impact on the filmmaker
Dubai: Filmmaker Karan Johar, the host of the popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan, is known for bringing some of the biggest names from the entertainment world onto his couch. However, in a recent conversation with tennis star Sania Mirza, Johar revealed that he has decided not to feature cricketers on the show anymore — an outcome of the controversy surrounding the infamous 2019 episode with Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul.
Johar admitted that the backlash from that episode left a lasting impact on him, influencing his decision to avoid inviting players like Virat Kohli. “I have never asked Virat. And now, I’m not asking any cricketers after what happened with Hardik and Rahul,” he said.
Reflecting on the incident, Johar described it as a difficult experience for everyone involved. “It was a tough time for all of us. I had to face a lot of criticism for something that wasn’t said by me but happened on my show. It made me rethink the kind of guests I bring on,” he shared.
The controversy erupted after Pandya and Rahul appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 6 in 2019. Their remarks during the episode were widely condemned as misogynistic and inappropriate, sparking nationwide outrage. Pandya, in particular, faced severe backlash for his comments about women, relationships, and nightlife, while Rahul was criticised for not speaking up during the discussion.
The uproar soon reached the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which issued show-cause notices to both cricketers and temporarily suspended them from the national team. The players were even sent home from India’s Australia tour as part of disciplinary action.
Following the backlash, both Pandya and Rahul publicly apologised, expressing regret for their behaviour. Pandya admitted he had “got carried away by the nature of the show,” while Rahul apologised for making “inappropriate and insensitive comments.” The BCCI eventually lifted their suspension after a review by the Committee of Administrators (CoA).
While the incident eventually subsided, it left a deep impression on Karan Johar. The filmmaker later confessed that he felt partly responsible for what unfolded on his platform and has since become more cautious about the guests he invites.
